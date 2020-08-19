Every Aug. 31, communities around the world come together to remember those lost to overdoses, acknowledge the grief of loved ones left behind, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and reduce the impact of overdoses.
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging residents to recognize the 20th annual international awareness day to remember loved ones and act toward preventing overdoses.
The frequency of overdoses, specifically by opioids, has reached alarmingly high levels.
Community members can help prevent drug ODs by safely disposing of unwanted or expired medications.
Too often, unused prescription and over the counter medications find their way into the wrong hands.
This can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdoses. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
Permanent prescription take-back boxes will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Controlled, non-controlled and OTC medications will be accepted in the form of capsule, pill, tablet, liquid or cream. Sharpies and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. For a list of take-back box locations, visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
Opioid overdoses can also be prevented by carrying naloxone, or Narcan. Naloxone is a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone for free.
If you or someone you know would like a naloxone kit, contact the drug and alcohol commission at (724) 354-2746.