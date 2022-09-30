Residents oppose bow hunting in White's Woods

More than 20 Friends of White’s Woods members and township residents attended the White Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday to oppose the township’s proposed bow hunting program that was initially set to begin Oct. 1 in White’s Woods.

 NATHAN ZISK/Gazette

More than 20 residents attended White Township’s supervisors meeting Wednesday to oppose bow hunting in White’s Woods, which was set to begin Saturday.

Residents brandished signs that read “Listen to the Public,” “Keep White’s Woods Safe” and “Public Input Counts” during the meeting, and nearly 10 residents spoke out to express various concerns over the township’s deer management program that was adopted in December 2021.