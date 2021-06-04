Greener communities are cooler communities, according to the Indiana Borough Shade Tree Commission.
Planting trees in your neighborhood is a winning investment for the community, its citizens and the environment.
Neighborhoods with well-shaded streets can be up to six to 10 degrees cooler than neighborhoods without street trees.
The commission also noted shaded parking lots keep automobiles cooler, reducing emissions from fuel tanks and engines.
By adding more trees to your communities’ streets, parks, schools and downtown areas will help keep communities cooler, reducing energy needs.