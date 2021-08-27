Nearly 30 residents in the area of Acorn Street signed a petition presented to White Township supervisors Wednesday, seeking measures to deter motorists from speeding through the neighborhood.
Supervisors heard from Steve Hilinski, manager of the Indiana PA Efficiency Apartments complex near Philadelphia and Acorn streets, who said residents in the area are afraid to sit on porches or let children play in yards.
Hilinski described the traffic situation as “a nightmare,” where tenants pulling from the apartment complex lot have frequent near-misses being “T-boned” by motorists.
“Sit in my lot for a half hour and watch,” he suggested.
He requested the township place speed limit signs or speed bumps on Acorn, and said state police officials told him troopers cannot ticket speeders in that area because a limit is not posted.
Supervisors directed Assistant Township Manager Chris Anderson to draft an advertisement to post Acorn Street at 25 mph for supervisors to consider at the next meeting.
Before Hilinski spoke, Code Enforcement Officer Matt Genchur reported the township placed a speed monitor on Acorn Street recently and noted a jump in traffic during and after student move-in at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
He cited increases in volume, average speed and maximum speed, he said. Volume rose from 650 to 912, average speed went from 13½ to 17 and one motorist reached 58 mph.
Chauncey Ross, communication specialist, said the township is awaiting word on a grant intended to help fund Phase II of the Acorn Street project.
Included is the proposed extension of Acorn Street to Laurel and High streets, west of Regency Mall, which will also add bicycle lanes.
The intersection of Acorn and Philadelphia streets was the site of an accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, when police said the driver of a westbound car missed the turn onto Acorn Street from Philadelphia Street and sheared off a gas meter at the apartment complex.
That accident renewed a call for a traffic signal at the intersection of Philadelphia Street, Acorn Street and College Lodge Road, by both Hilinski and township supervisors, including Eugene Gemmell, who lives nearby.
Gemmell reiterated Wednesday that PennDOT says a traffic study showed a signal was not warranted.
Measures in place in the area include blinking stop signs that run 24 hours, rumble strips and fiberglass bollards, Anderson said.
In other business, supervisors:
• Voted to support the development of a disc golf course and mountain bike course on 30 acres at the recreation complex at areas north of the picnic area and near the caretaker’s residence.
Ryan Shaffer, recreation director, and on the township’s new recreation advisory board, has been working with mountain bike and disc golf enthusiasts on developing an 18-hole disc golf course and the bike trails.
• Will submit a grant to the Department of Community and Economic Development to acquire blighted properties and for stormwater improvements in the Chevy Chase area of the township.
• Will allow IUP’s ROTC program to use White’s Woods for training Oct. 1 to 3, including overnight.