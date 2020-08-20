A spokesman for state police at the Troop A, Indiana station, said two Indiana County residents reported being victims of a telephone scam in which the caller or callers falsely claimed to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
In both cases, one involving a 67-year-old Indiana man, the other a 48-year-old Blairsville man, Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the caller or callers advised the victims that there was a warrant for their arrest and demanded payment in the form of gift cards from Apple iTunes, Nike, Target and Walmart. Greenfield said the two men initially complied by purchasing gift cards and then providing the caller or callers the gift card numbers, resulting in a combined loss of $10,900.
One victim reported that the caller also requested his bank account information while the other also wished to discuss his retirement accounts. Greenfield said the two men then recognized that it was a scam and called the state police. Troopers recommend that residents properly verify the legitimacy of any monetary solicitation, whether received by phone, mail, email or text message, before complying with a request or providing any personal information.
When in doubt, Greenfield said, always contact a trusted family member or friend to discuss suspicious phone calls. State police said tips on protecting one’s self from common scams can be found on the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s www.attor neygeneral.gov website.