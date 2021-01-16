“It was devastating,” Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company Chief James Marshall said of the blaze centered in the rear and the kitchen area of Mitzi’s Place at 112 E. Main St. “It burned through the kitchen area into the roof.”
There were no injuries reported in the blaze discovered by a passerby who called Armstrong County dispatchers at 8:15 a.m. Dayton firefighters were dispatched along with Rural Valley and Plumville District volunteers.
“There was heavy fire to the rear of the building,” Marshall said. “Heavy smoke damage and water damage elsewhere.”
Mitzi’s Place had been in business for more than 10 years. It had been touting a wing night for Friday on Facebook.
“It used to be a grocery store, then it was turned into a restaurant,” Marshall said. “They were not open at that time. Usually they open at 10 a.m.”
The Dayton fire chief said a multiple apartment complex is next door to the fire scene, but firefighters contained the blaze to the building housing the restaurant.
With damage too extensive to determine a cause, the Dayton volunteers called in the fire marshal.
“We would like to thank each and every person who has supported us,” the owners of Mitzi’s Place posted on Facebook. “At this point we don’t know what will unfold with the restaurant. Please keep us in your prayers.”
Templeton, Distant Area and Hawthorn volunteers also were dispatched by Armstrong County, along with a rapid intervention unit from Kittanning, which later was employed to provide its ladder truck.
Ringgold was dispatched from Jefferson County.