Two Indiana County restaurants are among 40 across the state that have been ordered to close for operating in violation of restrictions imposed Dec. 4 by Gov. Tom Wolf in a campaign to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Crouses’s Restaurants on Philadelphia Street, Indiana, and in Shelocta were shut down by the Pennsylvania Department of Heath for what the state said was a refusal to halt dining room meal service under the Wolf order that limited eateries to takeout, curbside or delivery service through Jan. 4.
The department said it inspected 493 restaurants between Dec. 14 and 20, including 84 in response to complaints from consumers or others for violation of COVID-19 mitigation standards. Inspectors warned 180 eateries to close their dining rooms, then ordered closings of 40 restaurants that didn’t comply with warnings issued during the inspections.
Agriculture officials still have a backlog of complaints to answer.
“The department received 428 food facility COVID-19 related complaints, and 87 of those COVID-19 related complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions,” according to department press release issued Tuesday.
The department posted statistics of its enforcement efforts on its website but didn’t identify those restaurants that were sanctioned.
A published list on PennLive.com shows the department also ordered Fun Central in Clearfield, Clearfield County; Dob Brothers Country Kitchen, Spring Church, Armstrong County; and Sharky’s Café in Latrobe, Westmoreland County, to close.
It appears that Crouse’s Restaurants and the 38 others are prohibited from offering food for take-out, which is allowed for all other Pennsylvania eateries under the limited order Wolf issued Dec. 4
“If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following closure order, the restaurant will be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the temporary order,” the department said.
Crouse’s management could not be reached for comment.
The Wolf order also prohibited all after school activities and sports and imposed occupancy and attendance limits on indoor andoutdoor events.
The department said the governor’s order follows research that shows elevated levels of COVID-19 infections connected with in-person dining.
“Multiple studies have found indoor dining to drive case increases and fatalities, including research from Stanford University that found that restaurants accounted for a significant amount of new infections, and research from Yale University that found that closing restaurants reduced fatality rates,” according to the Agriculture Department website. “A study by JP Morgan analyzed credit card spending of more than 30 million Chase cardholders and Johns Hopkins University’s case tracker and found that higher restaurant spending in a state predicted a rise in new infections there three weeks later.”