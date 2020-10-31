An operator of a downtown Indiana eatery and his wife have been jailed in Clearfield County to face felony charges of failing to pay sales tax money collected at three restaurants they once operated in central and eastern Pennsylvania.
Investigators at the state Office of Attorney General on Friday charged Armando Saldana, 47, and Sabrina Saldana, 36, with seven counts each of failure to make required disposition of funds. Each count represents tax funds unpaid for the fourth quarter of 2015 to the second quarter of 2017.
State investigators said the Saldanas owed $61,866.32 of taxes collected from customers at their former Salsa’s Mexican Grill II restaurants in Philipsburg, Clearfield County; Columbia, Lancaster County; and Annville, Lebanon County. Agent Krisitin Mertz filed the charges in Kylertown District Court, Clearfield County, where District Judge Jerome Nevling set bond at $50,000 for each and sent them to the county jail to await a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 18.
Mertz listed the Saldanas as residents of Hollidaysburg, Blair County, in the formal criminal complaints, but Armando Saldana was identified as a resident of Indiana in September, when he and partners Oscar Oliver, of Greensburg, and Hugo Romero, of Indiana, opened Casa Jalisco, a Mexican Restaurant, in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
None of the restaurants in the tax-evasion case remained in business much longer than two years, according to Martz’ affidavits: The Philipsburg outlet was open from February 2015 to early 2017; the Columbia restaurant ran from summer 2015 through early 2016; and the Annville location operated from fall 2015 to early summer 2017.
A Pennsylvania Department of Revenue collection agent had tabs on the past due and unpaid sales tax receipts as early as February 2016 and reported that Sabrina Saldana — the 85 percent owner of the restaurant chain — and her husband acknowledged the unpaid taxes, understood the criminal violation involved, had sought professional tax assistance but couldn’t get financing to clear up the arrears.
As early as September 2016, the court papers show, Sabrina Saldana paid a $300 fine for a Department of Revenue citation for not filing sales tax returns.
A bookkeeper for the Salsa’s Mexican Grill restaurants, Mary Griffith, told investigators of compiling tax receipts, completing the paperwork to file the sales tax returns and providing the needed documents to the Saldanas every quarter from early 2015 to second quarter 2016. Investigators didn’t hold Griffith responsible for the money.
The probe found both Saldanas responsible for the unpaid taxes and learned that they used the cash to pay everyday business expenses, make payroll and cover unspecified personal bills.
Armando Saldana, born in Mexico, told investigators that he was “involved in all aspects of the business … including operating, financial decision-making, and handling of taxes” but wasn’t a partner because he was an immigrant.
The revenue agents turned their report over to the attorney general’s office on Sept. 22, less than a week after Casa Jalisco opened its doors in Indiana. The new restaurant and the other partners are not mentioned in the charges filed Friday.