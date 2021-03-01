There’s only one thing you do when you meet up again, years later, with the vehicle that was one of the first you drove at age 16.
If your friend is Bill Bertres, that thing is to buy the old clunker, fix it to showroom condition and go win national awards with it.
Greg Rich Jr., of White Township, has completed a flawless restoration of a 1951 Ford F3 tow truck that he rescued in 2012 from a McKean County car dealership.
Flawless is by Antique Automobile Club of America standards, by which the truck was judged last fall at a regional meet in Gettysburg.
“Not a single deduction!” Rich said. It earned a perfect score, with not a single point taken off for the slightest imperfection or unfaithfulness to assembly line standard.
Rich, 72, said he dedicated eight years to restoring the truck after his retirement from some 30 years as a mechanic in the oil and gas industry. Some of the project coincided with the three years he spent as the automotive instructor at Indiana County Technology Center.
Working with his hands like that began with one of his earliest jobs as a mechanic’s helper at Zook Motors, in Kane, in 1965. He first set eyes on the powerful truck and its glistening chrome trim years earlier as a youngster, when his dad, the sales manager at Zook, brought him over to the dealership.
Rich drove the truck at his job out of high school until he joined the Army in 1968, but it had been relegated to an old body shop by 1971 when Rich returned from the service and worked another year at the dealership. The F3 already was 20 years old.
Nearly 40 years passed. Rust ate away at the mothballed Ford, as Rich honed his mechanical skills and often thought back on his days behind the wheel of the truck.
By 2008, curiosity got the better of him. On his visit to Zook, still operating in the hands of second- and third-generation family owners, he found the F3 still in storage.
Rich said he held little hope that the badly deteriorated truck was within his ability to make it roadworthy again — much less a showpiece antique.
Enter Bertres, who traveled with Rich to assess the truck and listened to his tales of running it as a youngster.
“He’s the mastermind behind this,” Rich said. “Without him, the project would have never begun nor been finished.”
Downcast as they drove back to Indiana, Rich said, “Bill told me, ‘you are going to buy it, aren’t you?’”
“It was pretty rough. I told him, it’s metal. You can get new metal fix, metal, weld metal, bang it around, whatever,” Bertres said.
Haggling began.
In 2012, they struck a deal for Zook Motors Inc., the original owner, to sell the 61-year-old tow truck to Rich and his wife, Mary.
Bertres coached Rich through the process.
“I did probably 90 percent of the work, physical work,” Rich said. “Did he motivate me? He gave me the confidence that I could do it.”
Rich’s garage was the original base of operations. Later, the truck went to Bertres’s facility near Home for final painting. After its first show, the Ford sat sheltered there through the past three winter months.
“He came out quite often to inspect my work and I’d follow along with some tape to mark spots where he felt I needed to do a little more work. Until I had to tell him, ‘Bill, I ran out of tape!’ I got the point,” Rich said.
“Once he started, and when I pointed out things and he’d fix them, and I’d go back and it would be better and better. He got to doing some pretty good body work,” Bertres commended him. “When you look at that truck, and if you hadn’t seen it when he started, you couldn’t believe it.”
“He said ‘any tool I have is yours. All my knowledge is yours,’” Rich said. “’We can get it done,’ he said. What he failed to tell me is how much it was going to cost.”
That, in part, paced the project over the past decade.
No two pieces of that truck were left attached to each other. Every screw, nut and bolt came loose. Each one was painted or replaced in the reconstruction.
Any part that couldn’t be buffed and shined back to its original look was replaced, but certainly not from new factory stock. Rich shopped salvage yards across the nation to replace the rusted-out fenders and bed, and brought some parts back from as far as Colorado.
And this is no basic stripped down factory standard. Zook ordered it with a host of options. It has a heater, part of Ford’s “5-Star Cab” package. It has chrome around the windshield. It has two windshield wipers instead of one. It’s original AM radio, the kind that still picks up WLS from Chicago at night, was sent out to be rehabbed, too.
The towing winch works, too. The only difference is the gold color rather than a silver look to the chain on the tow bar.
The project had several make-or-break moments.
“I remembered back in the day when I hand rubbed finish on these cars back in the 1960s to make them shine again. That was my vision. I could rebuild the engine, that was no problem, but when I started looking at those fenders and finding out they don’t make then, I wondered what I had gotten myself into.”
His wife’s blessing was a big one, Rich said, around the time he put down a bundle to reconstruct the engine (a 100-horsepower flathead V8 239).
“I felt guilty spending money on it. We aren’t made out of money. But there came a point when I told her, ‘you know, if we get any further here, there’s no turning back,’” Rich said. “And she agreed. She was good about it. She wasn’t a big fan when I first got it. But she’s a fan today.”
Mary Rich is identified with Greg as the owners on the AACA competition forms.
“She helped on the mental part of it, to keep me focused.”
Another clinching moment came when he found a replacement for the bed, one of the most difficult pieces to come by, he said.
It remains without a scratch. Rich kicked off his shoes Friday to climb up on the bed and attach the amber warning light to the top of the cab.
Rich declined to say what’s been invested in the truck but it’s safely a dozen times what Zook paid: the sticker price of a few thousand bucks, plus the option package that made it complete in October 1951.
The project was pronounced done in October 2020. A month later, it was winning hardware. Heck, it won paper.
“I received the nomination letter, and only three percent get those,” Rich said. “Some people frame their letters, it’s so prestigious. … But the main thing is, I know I won an award, I just don’t know which one.”
AACA plans to present a National First Prize plaque to Rich and other winners at a convention later this year in Philadelphia.
Due to the pandemic, the traditional February convention was bumped to April.
Rich learned Friday that it has been delayed again to an undecided date.