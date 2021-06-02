A retired art teacher and Blairsville resident who was inspired by stories of people using their stimulus funds to give back to others has embarked on a quest to brighten the Blairsville community with sculptures.
The recently placed wind sculpture at the Murphy Lot downtown, as well as the cattails that have been erected by the bandstand, were the idea of Joy Fairbanks, who taught elementary art in the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District for 29 years before retiring in 2002.
“I wanted to do something that would benefit the town but also reflect on the many students that I had in my art program,” Fairbanks said. “It seemed fitting that I give back to them and to the area where I earned my living.”
Fairbanks received her master’s degree from IUP with a minor in sculpture and is “very interested in this art form,” she said.
She wants to share that love with her community.
“There’s something nice about community art,” Fairbanks said.
The wind sculpture at the Murphy Lot is by Lyman Whitaker, an artist working in southern Utah. Fairbanks became familiar with his work while on a trip and was impressed with his kinetics.
“I thought the kinetic would reflect the constant movement that Blairsville has maintained over the years,” Fairbanks said. “No matter how bad things got, there was always a push here to make things better for the whole community.”
The second sculpture is a set of three cattails, by Jack Mayer, of New Alexandria.
“These are so significant because of the trail, the veteran area and the attention to the river area,” she said. “Cattails are a cleansing agent and that speaks to our environment. It’s great to have a local sculptor involved. Jack’s work is seen in many places around this area and in other states.”
Fairbanks said part of her love of the cattails is in seeing “ordinary things turned into art.”
The wind sculpture was donated by Fairbanks, and the cattails were donated by she and longtime friend Jon Herby, of Blairsville.
She hopes to add more sculptures in the future. For now, the focus is on main street, but it could expand to other areas of town if it catches on. “I wanted to call attention to main street,” she said. “It’s that little bit of community spirit.”
Fairbanks, who remains active in the local art community, said she saw what Indiana is doing with murals and wanted an “art legacy for Blairsville” as well.
Those who may be interested in becoming involved can contact her at joyzz1941@verizon.net.
“We’re going to have art class every day,” she said.