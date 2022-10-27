Maher Shawer

Maher Shawer posed with his award from Ain Shams University in Egypt, as well as a copy of his book.

 Brian F. Henry/IUP

A retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor emeritus has been honored by Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, with the Ain Shams University Shield in appreciation of his efforts in writing the first specialized book in mathematics and papyrology, “Ancient Egyptian Mathematical Paypri.”

Dr. Maher Shawer, a longtime resident of Indiana, retired from IUP in 2002 after 34 years of teaching.

