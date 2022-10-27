A retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania mathematics professor emeritus has been honored by Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt, with the Ain Shams University Shield in appreciation of his efforts in writing the first specialized book in mathematics and papyrology, “Ancient Egyptian Mathematical Paypri.”
Dr. Maher Shawer, a longtime resident of Indiana, retired from IUP in 2002 after 34 years of teaching.
His book, now in its third edition, contains mathematical theories and equations from the age of ancient Egyptians. Dr. Shawer spent 15 years working on the book, including extensive research and collecting the scientific materials in the publication. The book, published in 2021, is available on Amazon.
Dr. Shawer received the Ain Shams University Shield from Dr. Abdul Wahab Ezzat, president of Ain Shams University, in 2021.
During the official award presentation ceremony, Dr. Ezzat praised Dr. Shawer for including scholars from different specializations in the book, including academics from Ain Shams.
“One of the reasons I wrote the book is to dispute a common misconception held by many western mathematical scientists who believe that ancient Egyptians’ understanding of mathematics was primitive. In this book, I argue that ancient Egyptians, in fact, were much more advanced in the field of mathematics than has been previously believed,” Dr. Shawer said.
“The third edition is really the best edition of the book,” he said. “The Egyptian people are very happy with the latest book.”
In addition to his work as an author, Dr. Shawer had a distinguished career at IUP, including serving as program coordinator of the IUP graduate programs in mathematics.
In 1975, he was selected for a grant to be a postdoctoral fellow in statistics at the University of Toronto. When he returned to IUP, he developed eight courses in statistics and was active in developing statistics education in the department, chairing the graduate program in statistics for many years, and helping develop the IUP minor in applied statistics.
In addition to serving as chair of the graduate program, he taught numerous statistics courses and supervised three Masters theses. In addition, he gave workshops for the department and the APSCUF Professional Development Committee. He also worked with the 21st Century Quantitative Literacy projects. Dr. Shawer also serves as chairman of the board of the Indiana County Municipal Services Authority.
On many occasions, Dr. Shawer represented IUP on the international stage. He was appointed as the IUP International University Partnerships research coordinator, and represented the Pennsylvania Consortium for International Education, which gave him the opportunity to travel overseas and work with professors from universities around the world.
Dr. Shawer did extensive work to coordinate IUP’s relationship with Ain Shams University. Dr. Shawer’s international program received more than $1 million of international grants for the cooperative research program between IUP and Ain Shams University in Egypt.
As a culmination of his work in this area, Dr. Shawer received the Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement and Service for Higher Education from Ain Shams University in 1997.
Dr. Shawer also represented the United States in the Mathematics Education into the 21st Century Project, a 20-year international project dedicated to the improvement of mathematics education world-wide, through the publication and dissemination of innovative ideas.
The year before his retirement, he took a sabbatical to do research on the history of mathematics, focusing on non-European mathematics from the 9th to the 16th century. The University of Ain Sham provided him an office for his work during his sabbatical.
While doing his research, he worked with the director of Heritage Institute in the University of Cairo and rediscovered the Cairo Papyrus in the Museum of Cairo. This papyrus is written in “domatic” language, which is different from most mathematics papyrus currently known. This papyrus contains fundamental theorems such as the Pythagorean Theorem. As part of his research, he worked with a professor from the University of Pennsylvania on a new translation and dating of this papyrus.
In 2011, he worked to identify a rare map of the Earth that was in the IUP Special Collections and University Archives, and funded framing a copy of the map for display near the circulation desk in IUP’s Stapleton Library. This map is a copy of the original drawn by Moroccan cartographer Muhammad al-Idrisi in 1154 for King Roger II of Sicily.