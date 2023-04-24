Mayor George Hood

Mayor George Hood ran for re-election in 2005.

 Tom Peel

George E. Hood Sr., the grandfatherly figure who served as the public face of Indiana as the mayor of the borough for 23 years, died Saturday at his home.

Hood wore his love for his town on his sleeve, his colleagues said Sunday. From town hall to the police department to the public works center, Hood was remembered for his pride in his hometown, his feel for needs of its people and his zeal for making Indiana a place where people wanted to be.