George E. Hood Sr., the grandfatherly figure who served as the public face of Indiana as the mayor of the borough for 23 years, died Saturday at his home.
Hood wore his love for his town on his sleeve, his colleagues said Sunday. From town hall to the police department to the public works center, Hood was remembered for his pride in his hometown, his feel for needs of its people and his zeal for making Indiana a place where people wanted to be.
Hood was 89 and died after lingering health problems that sidelined him during his final term in office and prompted him to resign as mayor — but only because he had moved in with his daughter outside the borough lines and no longer met the requirement of being a borough resident.
As a youngster, Hood lived his growing-up years in Indiana with gusto. Who else was known for — and boasted about — once riding a bicycle down the Vinegar Hill stairs?
Town leaders reciprocated Hood’s passion for Indiana late in 2021 by naming the borough headquarters at 80 N. Eighth St. the George E. Hood Municipal Building.
Born and raised in Indiana, Hood was a product of Indiana public schools and Indiana State College. He returned from military service in Korea, joined Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and retired in 1991 after a 40-year career with the state agency.
Public service remained in Hood’s blood and he ran for mayor in November 1997 when Mayor John D. Varner opted not to run for re-election.
But Hood ran again every chance he got: He was re-elected in 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013 and to a sixth term 2017.
(His election record was not 100 percent. Hood failed in a 2003 bid to unseat longtime Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Linda Moore Mack in a countywide race.)
Anecdotal history holds Hood as the first Democrat to serve as mayor for the traditional Republican stronghold. But he was said to have set aside the party flag in the name of unity.
“From the beginning I was amazed by his integrity and the ability as an elected official to work diligently for all parties, no matter what one’s political affiliation,” former borough council member and retired Public Works Director David Fairman said Sunday. “He always had the best interest of the residents of Indiana Borough at the forefront of his voting and decisions.”
Borough Council President Peter Broad counted Hood as a mentor in community service, and remembered him as “a calming voice of wisdom” at borough meetings.
“After I was elected (in 2011), he took me under his wing and helped me learn the ropes,” Broad said Sunday. “We traveled to local, regional and statewide meetings of the Pennsylvania Municipal League and the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs together. He knew everyone and was respected by all. When we rode in parades together, everyone seemed to know him and would greet him as a friend.”
As Indiana’s most visible goodwill ambassador over the past generation, it was Hood’s privilege to write commemorative proclamations promoting charitable causes, greet visiting dignitaries, bestow honorary citizenship for celebrities and the like.
He was a fixture in IUP Homecoming parades, guest speaker at community functions, and a borough delegate to groundbreakings, dedications and ribbon-cuttings.
As mayor, Hood was the one to welcome new borough employees and bid farewell to retiring workers and officers.
During times of American military conflict over his tenure, Hood was front and center leading the community’s sendoff of Army Reserve units to war and in urging local people’s prayers for their safety.
The mayors of boroughs in Pennsylvania aren’t vested with a lot of legislative authority like mayors of cities. The few powers relegated to mayors by the state borough code are the ability to break tie votes of the town council, to veto ordinances and to declare a state of emergency.
Hood twice had significant opportunities to shape the borough legislatively, in 2001 and again in 2010, when borough council was evenly divided on the matter of whether downtown restaurants and taverns should be allowed to offer alcoholic beverage service to patrons dining at tables on the sidewalk.
In 2001, when the question was to permit The Coney Island to offer the service, council voted 6-6 but Hood didn’t cast a tiebreaker before council met again and approved the permit on a 6-5 vote.
Nine years later, the issue came before council in the form of an ordinance to govern sidewalk alcohol sales. Council voted 5-5 and again Hood withheld a tiebreaker. Council met again days later and voted 6-4 to adopt the ordinance. (Hood vetoed the ordinance but council mustered 8 votes to override it.)
Borough mayors also are responsible to administer the police department.
Police Chief Justin Schawl, whose own career in the department began during Hood’s first term as mayor, said he treasured the mayor’s trust in his work.
“His trust built confidence, and confidence is extremely important,” Schawl said. “He was always willing to give good advice, but at the end of everything he said ‘you’re the chief, you make the decision.’ He was very supportive, he understood the ultimate decisions for public safety should remain in the police department and it was never a point of contention.
“We always were generally on the same page on every issue because we both sincerely had the best interest of Indiana Borough at heart.”
Schawl called Hood a kind and genuine man who was concerned with all on the borough staff and their families.
“He always had a true passion for making Indiana Borough successful,” he said.
Importantly, Hood was a conduit for townspeople who needed a sympathetic ear in the local government. He answered letters, took phone calls and joined with other borough leaders to hear residents’ concerns at public meetings and community forums.
To that end, he filled an important gap in community relations, above and beyond the borough council and administration’s mandates to managing budgeting, finance, policing, roads and sewers. It was Hood’s Community-University Relations Task Force in 2007 that tried to open channels with Indiana University of Pennsylvania administration to respond to townspeople’s complaints about students’ off-campus behavior.
“I think he did a good job as an ambassador to the day-to-day people because he was always concerned about their needs. No question about that,” Mayor William Simmons said Sunday.
“He was a good friend, a good public servant and he served the community with merit,” Varner, the former mayor, said. “I’m sorry to hear of his passing but I know that’s going to happen to all of us.
“I’m glad he served so well for the whole community, and my hat is off to him as a great mayor.”
“His vast knowledge gained from being a long-term employee of PennDOT proved to be a huge asset to myself and also to the residents of Indiana Borough,” Fairman said. “I have always considered George a friend in addition to being a colleague.”
“George was someone who embodied the values of Indiana. He knew everything about the town. … he knew who was connected to whom and to what,” Broad added. “He knew the history of everything in Indiana and made sure to the extent that he could that Indiana remained a welcoming town and a place where people want to live.”
“He was always championing good things for the borough and was a staunch supporter of the police department,” Schawl said. “He was always willing to be a sounding board but he always allowed the decisions to be made from my office, which was very important to me.”
Shawl presented an Exemplary Leadership Commendation and medal to Hood in November 2021 during the ceremony when the borough office building was named in Hood’s honor.
Every four years, Hood sent his re-election campaign announcement to the Gazette. Like clockwork, he recited his credentials as an Indiana lifer. He mentioned his wife, Arlene, in his announcements up through 2013. She passed away in 2014. They had been married 57 years.
And with every campaign news release, Hood listed his works in community service and updated the number of years he was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church.
That’s where another tribute to Hood has been planned this spring.
In observance of Arbor Day, Indiana’s Shade Tree Commission will plant a tree to honor Hood’s years of service and dedication to Indiana Borough. Commission member Angela DonGiovanni said the tree ceremony will take place at noon Friday at Calvary Presbyterian Church on the corner of South Seventh Street and Church Street.
Funeral arrangements for Hood have not been announced.