Frank and Mary Baker

Retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania biology professor Dr. Frank Baker and his wife, the late Mary Baker, who passed away in 2021.

 Courtesy IUP

Retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania biology professor Dr. Frank Baker and members of his family, along with the estate of his late wife Mary Baker, have made a $50,000 gift to benefit IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Building Fund.

Dr. Baker, who lives in Elderton, was a faculty member at IUP from 1966 to 1996. He is the former owner of EcoTech Laboratory and is a trustee emeritus of the Thiel College Board of Trustees, where he served from 1985 to 1998.