Retired Indiana University of Pennsylvania biology professor Dr. Frank Baker and members of his family, along with the estate of his late wife Mary Baker, have made a $50,000 gift to benefit IUP’s John J. and Char Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Building Fund.
Dr. Baker, who lives in Elderton, was a faculty member at IUP from 1966 to 1996. He is the former owner of EcoTech Laboratory and is a trustee emeritus of the Thiel College Board of Trustees, where he served from 1985 to 1998.
The Baker family also donated $25,000 to IUP in honor of Dr. Carl Adams, a member of the IUP music faculty from 1980 to 1999 who was a mentor to Dr. Baker’s daughter, the Rev. Kathleen Baker, a 1994 IUP music performance graduate.
The gift will establish the Carl Adams Scholarship for Flute Performance, which will support students enrolled full-time pursuing a degree in music with a concentration in flute.
“Dr. Adams provided opportunities for my development as I worked through my studies at IUP, always encouraging me to strive for excellence in every aspect of performance,” Kathleen Baker said. “I hope that an endowment in Dr. Adams’ name will honor his teaching in a way that will fiscally enable students, like me, to be able to engage flute performance as a major; embrace all that the arts at IUP has to offer; and share the beauty that is music.”
