Retirees honored in Penns Manor Area district

Seven members of the Penns Manor Area School District community were honored this week by the district board of directors as they move on into retirement.
Honorees include:
• Cindy Rodgers, hired Nov. 7, 2013, and retired June 1, 2021, with 8.5 years of service as a French and English teacher.
• Robin Romanchik, hired Feb. 11, 1999, and retired Oct. 29, 2021, with 22.5 years of service as an instructional assistant.
• Marilyn Rorabaugh, hired Aug. 6, 1998, and retired July 1, 2022, with 24 years of service as a secretary.
• Kris Kirsch, hired April 15, 1999, and retired Jan. 10, 2022, with 22.5 years of service as an instructional assistant.
• Joe Frontino, hired Aug. 6, 1998, and retired Feb. 1, 2022, with 23.5 years of service as a elementary art teacher.
Not pictured are Louette Bassaro, hired Dec. 11, 1986, and retired Oct. 1, 2021, with 34.5 years of service as an instructional assistant, and David Grimaldi, hired Jan. 18, 2007, and retired July 1, 2022, with 15.5 years of service as elementary school principal and later as director of education.