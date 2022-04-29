A 60-day public review period has been authorized for the proposed Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance.
“A final draft document has been completed, and the project team has engaged with our municipal partners, key stakeholders and the public for a second round of outreach and public participation,” Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Deputy Director Josh Krug told the commissioners. “We are now prepared to make the full draft document available for public review for 60 days.”
This SALDO will replace an existing subdivision ordinance that was adopted in 1962 and last amended in 1990, covering 32 of 38 Indiana County municipalities.
Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville boroughs as well as White, Burrell and East Wheatfield townships administer their own SALDOs.
It also has an added Land Development component, meant to assure that land development regulations and requirements are met and that all citizens and interested parties are treated fairly and equitably.
The review period will begin Monday and continue through July 1. Copies will be available for review at the Indiana County Law Library, as well as the county’s public libraries and offices of the commissioners and ICOPD, the latter along Water Street in Indiana.
Printed copies will be available from ICOPD at the cost of printing. The ordinance and other informational materials will be available on the office’s www.icopd.org website.
In other business, the commissioners accepted a recommendation from ICOPD to request from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 an additional $6,355 in liquid fuels revenue, on top of an already-authorized $30,800, for Ernest Borough. The $37,155 is being sought to partially offset eligible project costs for the Storehill Road/West First Street road resurfacing project in Ernest, for which the borough is contributing $21,470 for what was a $52,270 effort but now is estimated to cost $58,625.
ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said the additional money is needed “due to the road condition being worse during the spring thaw” in Ernest. “The additional funds will include digging out and rebase (of) approximately 1,000 square yards of material.”
Stauffer also said Gibson-Thomas Engineering had determined that, without the additional work, within a year the roads would start to crumble again.
Also in Ernest, at ICOPD’s recommendation, the county is entering into a $19,267.75 contract with CNC Construction Inc. of Penn Run for the Old Ernest Mine Office Building Site Project, which includes the construction of approximately 300 linear feet of 5-foot-wide sidewalks for a memorial park remembering the victims of two mine explosions in the early 20th century.
That project is being covered by federal 2017 Community Development Block Grant Entitlement funds.
Also at ICOPD’s recommendation, the commissioners approved a $171,995 expenditure for furniture for the Westmoreland County Community College center in White Township from Office Furniture Warehouse of Pittsburgh, and a change order adding $36,489 to reflect adjustments in quantities and furniture substitutions due to supply chain issues.
That purchase is being funded by Appalachian Regional Commission grant funds.
The board also approved an easement agreement with FirstEnergy to allow the installation of two power poles to service the planned Wehrum Mine Water Treatment Plant.
The poles will be placed near the Rexis Access Area of the Ghost Town Trail to provide electrical service to a pump station that will distribute mine water to the treatment plant for purification. Previously the county provided two acres to the state Department of Environmental Protection to serve as the location of the pump house.
The commissioners also approved a proclamation of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, urging that citizens of the county and state “be aware of motorcycles on the roadways and recognize the importance of motorcycle safety.”
Area officials from ABATE of Pennsylvania, the Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education, were on hand to receive the proclamation.