Paul Simon last stepped onto a stage in Pittsburgh on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, for a memorable career finale at PPG Paints Arena.
Depending on the route you chose, it was only four or five blocks away from the site of the bus station where, in the 1960s, Simon’s now iconic lyrical characters in “America” boarded a Greyhound to explore the country.
It was a song that helped introduce this artist, now considered perhaps our greatest living popular songwriter, as well as our nation’s one-man Lennon-McCartney, to the world.
In my review of that 2018 concert I wrote that it seemed fitting he should get off the fictional musical bus in Pittsburgh where for some, because of that composition, it all began.
Last weekend, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra revived those memories in “The Paul Simon Songbook,” a trio of concerts that concluded earlier this month.
A MAN OF MANY TALENTS
World-class songwriting deserves accompaniment in kind and that’s exactly what the internationally renowned symphony, under the baton of amazingly versatile Pops conductor Byron Stripling, delivered.
Stripling, who lived up to his billing as possessing a contagious smile and captivating charm, is a trumpet virtuoso, singer and actor, in addition to conductor who has soloed with more than 100 symphonies around the globe.
It’s said that millions have heard his trumpet and voice on television commercials, TV theme songs, including 20/20, CNN and film soundtracks.
He bounded onto stage March 5 and, in raised voice, acknowledged the audience with an enthusiastic “Come on Pittsburgh!” as he introduced the symphony as “one of the world’s great orchestras.”
HUMOR AND PASSION
He reminded that Paul Simon had turned 80 last year, and that the music world has been enjoying his songs for more than half a century — songs, he said, filled with “lots of humor and passion.”
Then he let the trio of touring vocalists, Emily Drennan, singer-guitarist Paul Loren and Daniel Berryman, who brought their own impressive résumé, get down to opening the Simon songbook with “Graceland,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “Homeward Bound,” “Cecilia,” “El Condor Pasa (If I Could),” “59th Street Bridge Song (Feeling Groovy),” “Sounds of Silence,” “America,” “The Boxer” and an energetic “Kodachrome.”
It was a simply delightful two hours, the first half spotlighting Simon’s work with Art Garfunkel, and the second half focusing on his solo efforts.
The vocalists brought their own takes to the familiar hits and lesser known work, introducing them with interesting stories behind the material and taking turns as the featured voices.
A CLASSICAL TWIST
The arrangement for the “59th Street Bridge Song (“Feeling Groovy),” was presented as a classical twist on a pop song.
(I once shared with Art Garfunkel the story of my falling on that very bridge in one of my four New York Marathons, playfully assuring him I didn’t feel so groovy at that moment. Drennan also is a New York Marathon finisher.)
It was interesting and quite enjoyable to hear a female voice (Drennan) take the lead on “America.”
She encouraged the audience when they broke out in cheers as she sang the familiar line, “As we boarded a Greyhound in Pittsburgh.”
She also was the lead voice on the lovely Peruvian folk song, “El Condor Pasa (If I Could),” with its memorable lines, “I’d rather be a hammer than a nail. Yes, I would, if I only could, I surely would.”
AUDIENCE SING-ALONG
The audience was invited to sing along on several numbers during the evening, including the playful “Cecilia” and the “La, La, La” refrain in “The Boxer.”
After intermission the program resumed with the cheerful, “You Can Call Me Al,” “Take me to the Mardi Gras,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Mother and Child Reunion,” “Still Crazy After All These Years” and “Loves Me Like a Rock.”
Conductor Stripling then stepped forward to introduce “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” as “a song that speaks to what is going on now,” then asked the audience to “take 10 seconds to mediate” on the war in Ukraine and to send its people positive thoughts
They did and the singers offered the comforting words, “Like a bridge over troubled water. I will ease your mind.”
“Me and Julio Down By the School Yard” concluded the evening on a happily upbeat note, sending the appreciative audience home with smiles on their faces.
A PERSONAL NOTE
On a personal note, it was the first time my wife Joanie and I have been in Heinz Hall since the start of the pandemic March 9, 2020, for one of the most memorable concerts of our lives: Paddy Moloney (who died Oct. 20, 2021, at 83) and the Chieftains and the Pittsburgh Symphony.
I noted then that we saw music as always being a gift.
Few times in our half a century of being blessed to chronicle music and musicians has that present been unwrapped with such deep resonance and joy as that night.
And perhaps, I wrote then, “as we move forward into what lies ahead, it may offer some solace to remind ourselves that, If nowhere else, we can always, always find and take joy from our musicians.”
Saturday night with the “Paul Simon Songbook” we feel we are off to a new beginning.