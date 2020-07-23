DERRY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that solves the Monday morning shooting death of a Derry Area elementary teacher.
As previously reported by state police in the Kiski Valley, Tracy Squib, 52, was shot as she slept at her home along Pandora Road in Derry Township.
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s office said she was wounded but still was able at 4:11 a.m. to phone the county 911 center for an ambulance. She later died at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Authorities said bullets penetrated the wall of her home before striking her.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said state police are pleading with neighbors and businesses to look at their surveillance video to see if anything seems out of place.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously call Crime Stoppers toll free at (800) 4PA-TIPS (472-8477) or leave tips online.
All callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime or the location of a wanted person.