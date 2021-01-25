WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP – The death of a Philadelphia man whose body was discovered Thursday in southern Indiana County has been declared a murder and authorities have offered a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
State police this morning also reported that the victim, Dashawn Green-Brewster, 27, had been reported missing to the Johnstown Police Department two days before he was discovered dead.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker discovered Green-Brewster’s body in a grassy area along Mulligan Hill Road while inspecting the drainage in the area, police said.
Troopers withheld all other information surrounding the man’s death.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to individuals who can lead investigators to the solution to fugitives, missing persons or those responsible for crimes. Anonymity is offered to informants.
Anyone with information concerning the death of Dashawn Green-Brewster may phone state police at (724) 357-1960 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477.