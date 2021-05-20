Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has stepped in to offer reward money for information leading to a solution to a series of motor vehicle thefts reported in Indiana County.
Investigators now believe the intrusions are connected to others reported in Bedford, Cambria and Westmoreland counties.
The full extent of the crime spree isn’t known.
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Auto Theft Unit is attempting to identify several suspects involved in a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred since Friday, according to Trooper Cliff Greenfield, community relations officer at the Indiana station.
“As a result of ongoing investigations in Bedford, Cambria and Westmoreland counties, troopers have now learned that a silver Chevrolet Sonic that was involved in the series of thefts on the morning of May 15 in White Township had been stolen the night before from a location in Ferndale Borough, Cambria County. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Bedford County,” Greenfield said.
“A Ford Taurus SHO was then stolen from Bedford County and was later found abandoned with a flat tire in the City of Johnstown.”
Greenfield said the investigation also led to a red 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with black racing stripes and black wheels, which was stolen during daylight hours from a location in the Seward area of Westmoreland County.
The reward money is offered to anyone with valuable information, even tips submitted anonymously. Anyone with information may phone (800) 472-8477 or file a report on the Crime Stoppers website.
“Troopers continue to encourage residents to always lock their vehicles, homes and outbuildings, to keep valuables out-of-sight and to immediately report suspicious activity,” according to a news release.