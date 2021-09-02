HARRISBURG — After a day of verbal comments and several hundred written statements forwarded over the past month by residents and interested parties, Pennsylvania’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to approve a regulation that would establish a program to limit emissions of carbon dioxide from fossil fuel-fired electric generating units that have a capacity equal to or greater than 25 megawatts.
It cleared the way for Pennsylvania to join the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, effective next year, though IRRC Chairman George D. Bedwick believed the issue may wind up in a courtroom.
The vote followed a day where many from Indiana and Armstrong counties and nearby areas came to Harrisburg, mostly to reject RGGI, while a mix of opinions were heard from elsewhere in the state.
The commissioners heard and read numerous comments, both pro and con, regarding proposed Keystone State membership in the multi-state CO2 (carbon dioxide) Budget Trading Program.
“In my professional opinion, Pennsylvania joining RGGI is the single most important thing Pennsylvania can do this term to address climate change,” said Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Delaware County, who also submitted a letter signed by other lawmakers who share his viewpoint.
“According to a recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change draft report, ‘the worst is yet to come ... even at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, conditions will change beyond many organisms’ ability to adapt,” the letter read. “RGGI is a time-tested 11-state cap-and-trade program founded in 2009, designed to reduce greenhouse emissions from the electric power sector.”
Other lawmakers who don’t share Vitali’s viewpoint also made their voices heard, including state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
Struzzi noted that his district includes two of the largest coal-fired plants in Pennsylvania. Pittman questioned those who think the coal plants will close whether RGGI is instituted or not.
“I’m impressed with their crystal ball,” Pittman told the IRRC board. “These power plants have evolved and I believe they can continue to evolve.”
Also, there were state reps. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, whose district includes eastern Armstrong County, and Pam Snyder, D-Greene, who said “RGGI is nothing but an unfair tax on the fossil fuel industry.”
Oberlander said the power to levy taxes rests with the legislature.
The DEP and its supporters disputed the tax argument, saying RGGI is a “cap and invest” program that sets a regulatory limit on CO2 emissions and permits the trading of CO2 allowances to effect cost-efficient compliance with the regulatory limit.
DEP said the rule-making process taken Wednesday to the IRRC is authorized under the 1960 Air Pollution Control Act. It said APCA grants the DEP’s Environmental Quality Board the authority to adopt rules and regulations for the prevention, control, reduction and abatement of air pollution in Pennsylvania.
However, it also said in its news release that the regulatory package will be reviewed by the General Assembly.
Pittman said the lack of public meetings violated a provision in the 1960 APCA, that “meetings shall be held in affected communities.”
Other legislators to testify included state Sen. Carolyn T. Comitta, D-Del., who reiterated points she made crossing swords with Pittman in a recent meeting of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
Other testimony came from school officials in the vicinity of power plants in the Shelocta, Homer City and Seward areas.
“The (Armstrong) School District believes that affordable and reliable sources of electric power generated in Pennsylvania are vital to the operations of the (district),” wrote Sam Kirk, the district’s business manager. “Also, coal-fired electric generating power plants, such as the Keystone Power Plant, which resides in the Armstrong School District, are a major economic, employment and tax revenue generator for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, counties and school districts like ours.”
Similar statements were given by Homer-Center Superintendent Curtis A. Whitesel in person and as submitted by United School District whose Superintendent Dr. Barbara Parkins was unable to attend.
There also were the comments of Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
“Coal and coal refuse generating unit operations represent $1.54 billion in economic impact and over 3,020 jobs in Armstrong, Cambria and Indiana counties, some of the more economically vulnerable communities in the commonwealth,” Hilliard said. “In my county of Indiana alone, these generating unit operations represent $1.36 billion in economic impact supporting 1,225 jobs with $59 million in employee compensation annually. A 2019 study by the Allegheny Conference has also found that for each of these jobs, and additional 1.97 jobs are generated throughout this region. That’s nearly a multiplier of 3. In addition, economic activity from these operations generate a combined $23.4 million in state taxes annually from our region. These taxes also contribute significantly to many of the school districts each year, and the loss of this income for these districts is untenable.”
Pat Fabian, secretary of the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners, said he and his colleagues “respectfully request the Governor of Pennsylvania to rescind executive order 2019-07 and work collaboratively with the General Assembly, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), and communities who rely on the economic benefits of electric generation before considering membership in (RGGI) and the implementation of a carbon tax on emissions.”
Bedwick later argued that “people have a great resiliency” and “they are willing to be retrained,” but conceded, given his background in the state’s anthracite region, “I greatly regret the notion that employment ... will be negatively affected.”
That was a point also stressed in arguments from county officials in Indiana and Kittanning.
“Pennsylvania now has the terrible distinction of having the highest unemployment claim rate in the nation,” the Indiana County Board of Commissioners said in a joint statement. “The world economy, and certainly Pennsylvania’s economy, has been dramatically transformed with COVID-19. If Gov. Wolf insists on his executive order, that he enacted in October 2019 to push Pennsylvania into RGGI, he will hurt Indiana County even more.”
Hilliard reiterated a point he and other leaders of chambers of commerce made earlier this year.
“Gov. Wolf has promised to speak with communities that may be negatively affected by RGGI,” the Indiana chamber president said. “So, in February of this year, our three counties drafted a letter inviting the governor to our communities to meet with us and imploring him to at least listen to the leaders, workers, and community members who are about to see our communities devastated by RGGI. That letter was signed by the county commissioners, and leaders of the chambers of commerce and tourist bureaus in each county and was hand delivered to the governor’s office. To this day, nearly 8 months later, we have not heard from the Governor regarding that invitation.”
DEP officials told IRRC there have been meetings, including sessions involving Pittman.
“DEP has met several times with Sen. Pittman (as he noted in his testimony) and kept him and his office apprised of the progress of the regulation,” DEP Director of Communications Neil Shader said Wednesday evening. “Additionally, through the Delta Institute, we have met with county leaders and other representatives of Indiana and Armstrong counties with regards to investment of RGGI proceeds. DEP also held 10 public hearings, in a public participation process that was open to all Pennsylvanians, either through virtual hearings or through written comments. More than 14,000 people submitted comments (one of the highest number of commenters in DEP history), and over 95 percent of comments received supported addressing climate pollution through RGGI participation. In addition, senior staff from the Governor’s Office met with the commissioners from both Armstrong and Indiana County earlier this year to discuss opportunities for investment in those counties through RGGI revenue.”
That did not satisfy Hilliard, who still questions the governor’s commitment to affected counties — not to mention Wolf not responding to the invitation set forth in February, nor explain what should be done for mine and power plant workers and their families if RGGI costs them their jobs.
“We’ve been hearing about mechanisms that will be put in place to support the hard workers and communities negatively impacted by RGGI with job training programs and economic development opportunities,” the Indiana chamber president told the IRRC. “With only a few months to go before the proposed start of RGGI the three counties most negatively impacted have not been made aware of any program for these workers or our communities. This speaks volumes.”
Other comments in favor of RGGI came from such individuals as Penn State faculty member Michael Mann, and entities such as the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Sierra Club and Energy Justice Associates
Others speaking against RGGI included representatives of Consol Energy, Rosebud Mining, Americans for Prosperity, employees and officials of affected local power plants, and Indiana resident Shawn Steffee, executive board trustee and business agent for Boilermakers Local 154.
While the matter received a vote along partisan lines, with Bedwick joining fellow Democratic Commissioners Murray Ufberg and Dennis A. Watson to vote for the regulation and Vice Chairman John F. Mizner and fellow Republican John J. Soroko voting against, Bedwick wanted to stress to those watching the meeting on streaming video that “we vote as individuals” and seek to act with an open mind “in an open and fair manner” at IRRC meetings.
In fact, there were two votes, at a meeting that came six and a half months after the IRRC urged the DEP to put the matter on a one-year moratorium, as Soroko moved to reject the resolution as not meeting all the commission’s criteria for being in the public interest.
Mizner joined Soroko, saying the issue was not whether there was a need for RGGI, but the manner that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and Department of Environmental Protection was pursuing it.
Watson said he believed the DEP’s arguments were persuasive and was joined by Ufberg and Bedwick in voting down the proposed rejection.
The DEP’s testimony opened the hearing, with Secretary Patrick McDonnell saying Pennsylvania “cannot afford to wait any longer” for action that was dictated in the governor’s executive order and “aligns with targets under” the Paris climate accords.
Its officials had the last word, both prior to the vote and in a news release issued after the vote.
“Pennsylvania moved one step closer to assuring that its residents and visitors can live healthier lives,” McDonnell said. “Participating in RGGI will have immediate and lasting beneficial impacts on our communities.”