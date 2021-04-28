The state Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee voted Tuesday to approve Senate Bill 119, also being called the Pennsylvania Carbon Dioxide Cap and Trade Authorization Act, sponsored by Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana.
It would prohibit the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection from joining the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — or any similar pact — without approval of the General Assembly.
“We should have the authority to make that determination,” Pittman told KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh Tuesday morning.
“The governor continues to welcome the feedback of the General Assembly on mechanisms to reduce the commonwealth’s carbon footprint while also strengthening our economy,” Gov. Tom Wolf’s press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “He will not, however, pull back on his efforts to enter RGGI in a thoughtful and prudent way.”
While there is bipartisan support for SB 119’s companion House Bill 637, introduced by state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, and including among co-sponsors Reps. Pam Snyder, D-Greene, and Frank Burns, D-Cambria, SB 119 received a party-line vote of seven Republicans for and four Democrats against in the Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee..
“A carbon tax is a major energy and fiscal policy initiative, and if such a tax is to be imposed on Pennsylvania employers, we believe it should be approved by the General Assembly,” Pittman, the committee’s vice chairman, said after the vote. “Beyond the fiscal impact on Pennsylvania manufacturers, coal and gas electric generation, consumers, and future economic investments made in our state, it also creates serious constitutional questions of checks and balances between co-equal branches of government.”
Meanwhile, as Wolf’s deputy press secretary Elizabeth Rementer said Tuesday, there is a nominee to fill a vacancy existing on the state’s Public Utility Commission, Hayley Book, a senior adviser to DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
“We did not make a public announcement regarding the appointee but the governor first sent the nomination to the Senate on Aug. 10 and resubmitted the nomination in December, as the 2019-2020 legislative session was ending so it was resubmitted for the 2021-2022 legislative session,” Rementer said. “Senate Republicans are refusing to consider Hayley Book’s nomination.”
She referred to the letter signed by Pittman and every other senator voting with the Senate’s Republican majority caucus, pledging not to consider any Wolf nominee to the PUC until he agrees to withdraw his decision to join RGGI without legislative approval.
“(Wolf) believes using an appointment to a critical commission, which serves all Pennsylvanians, as a hostage, is a reckless precedent to set,” Kensinger said Monday night. She also resented the timing of that letter.
“It is appalling that during Earth Week the GOP chose to play politics not just with the PUC, an independent commission, but also with climate change at a time that they have suggested zero solutions and have actively opposed any meaningful action,” the press secretary said.
A similar comment came from DEP Press Secretary Jamar Thrasher, who added, “public polling shows strong support for RGGI, and for addressing climate change.”
Kensinger also said “the Wolf Administration is taking great strides to ensure that all Pennsylvanians, including the very constituents of the letter’s signatories, benefit from taking part in RGGI.”
Around the time that Book was first being nominated to the PUC, she was among those who told a “RGGI 101” webinar and media conference that “there certainly is a special focus on Indiana County” as plans proceed for Pennsylvania to join RGGI by the start of 2022.
Book said a team involving DEP and state departments of Community and Economic Development and of Labor & Industry is focusing on the impact RGGI would have on the community, including its workers and tax base, “so we can better understand the magnitude” of the situation.
She said the three agencies also would draw on the Just Transition Fund “which has experience with energy in other states.”
That fund touts being “the only national philanthropic initiative focused solely on coal community transition,” serving “as a hub to build, connect and sustain the transition movement.”
Meanwhile, Pittman said, under SB 119, the DEP would be required to publish its RGGI legislation in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and provide a public comment period of at least 180 days, during which the DEP would be required to hold a minimum of four public hearings in locations that would be directly affected economically by the proposal.
Pittman said that would include his 41st Senatorial District, which includes Indiana and Armstrong counties and portions of Butler and Westmoreland counties.