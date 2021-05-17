HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee has come down off the fence it was on a year ago and recommended a 92-page draft document, covering Pennsylvania’s proposed component of the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“The Air Quality Technical Advisory Committee voted 10-8 (with one abstention) to recommend that the Environmental Quality Board adopt the RGGI regulation,” DEP Director of Communications Neil Shader said, following a Monday morning meeting of AQTAC.
The vote reverses the action of May 7, 2020, when AQTAC voted 9-9 with one abstention, to effectively kill a motion by that panel to move what had been an 85-page RGGI proposal forward.
“This vote was not a veto point,” Shader said, “just an opportunity for the advisory committee to recommend an action for (DEP’s Environmental Quality Board).”
The draft found on the DEP’s dep.pa.gov website said the program “is designed to reduce anthropogenic emissions of CO2 (carbon dioxide), a greenhouse gas ... in a manner that is protective of public health, welfare and the environment.”
It could add Pennsylvania to Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia in an initiative that would cap and reduce CO2 emissions from the power sector.
“DEP (is) obviously pleased but the role of the committee is to advise DEP policy,” Shader said, “and we got valuable feedback throughout the drafting of the RGGI regulation.”
Monday’s AQTAC meeting is the first of four scheduled this week by DEP advisers. On Wednesday the draft document will go before the Citizens Advisory Council and Small Business Compliance Advisory Committee, then on Thursday it will be on the agenda of the DEP Environmental Justice Advisory Board.
On May 19, 2020, by 9-3 with one abstention, the Citizens’ Advisory Council rejected an 85-page proposal establishing a RGGI carbon dioxide budget trading program in Pennsylvania.
Following all of this week’s considerations, the EQB will consider a final rulemaking sometime between July and September, after which if the board approved the rule would be promulgated between October and December in the Pennsylvania Bulletin, and take effect in 2022.