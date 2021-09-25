The Farmhouse Market and Bakery in Elderton held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 18 at the business, which offers baked goods, produce, coffee and more at 309 E. Saltworks St. In back, from left, are Chelsea French, Curtis Waltenbaugh, owner Raquel Waltenbaugh, Mark Hilliard, of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and Lisa Brewer. In front, from left, are Gage Waltenbaugh and Gradyn Waltenbaugh.
Ribbon-cutting held for Farmhouse Market and Bakery
- Submitted photo
