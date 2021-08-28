Owners of Matadors Food Arena LLC cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the Matadors food truck on Tuesday at the Indiana Mall.
The business is a partnership with Jim and Sherry Libengood, of Dayton, Rick and Nicole Lias, of Dayton, and Kim and Onys Gutierrez, of Indiana.
Their vision and mission is to provide the best combination of authentic Mexican and American cuisine, such as Mexican and American tacos, ribs, quesadillas, pulled pork, pulled chicken, hoagies and nachos.
Matadors will be serving customers at fairs, festivals, weddings, corporate events and anywhere great-tasting authentic food is requested. Catering with or without the truck also will be available.