The AASA (School Superintendent Association), in partnership with the Successful Practices Network and Battelle for Kids, recognized River Valley School District as a national “Lighthouse” school system May 17.
River Valley was among six school districts across the nation to receive the recognition, which is meant to highlight school systems that “serve as models of positive change in public education,” according to an AASA news release.
“These districts are shining examples of communities that are providing future-driven change in response to the needs of the students in their respective districts,” the AASA news release said. “In today’s public education landscape, it is so mission critical to get the work done in a manner to invoke positive best practices for the well-being, self-sufficiency and success of our young learners.”
The AASA recognized River Valley in “Future Ready Learners: Academic Success, Real World Experiences” as an “excellent choice,” according to a River Valley news release.
River Valley is the only school district in Indiana to have earned this distinction, and this is the second AASA recognition River Valley has received, the news release said. In December 2022, the AASA named River Valley a “Learning 2025 Demonstration System to Watch” for its progress toward becoming a learner-centered, equity-focused and future-driven district.
“Earning the 2023 ‘Lighthouse System’ recognition reflects significant leadership on the part of the administrative team, collaboration with district educators and staff and a focus on future-ready learners with an emphasis on early exposure to careers and workforce development,” said River Valley superintendent Philip Martell.
To determine what districts would receive the 2023 “Lighthouse” recognition, a review panel of independent educational leaders evaluated districts across the United States and looked for redesign component indicators, including student growth, offering learners opportunities to co-author their learning, early learning initiatives and technology-enhanced learning opportunities, among other things.
River Valley will be recognized at the second Learning 2025 National Summit on June 27 in Washington, D.C., where school leaders from districts across the country will go “to network and share strategies that will help maximize each district’s potential as innovative and transformative schools,” according to the River Valley news release.
Martell, assistant to the superintendent Regina Geesey and River Valley STEAM Academy director Randy Zangara will represent the district at the summit.
“(The) River Valley School District is honored to be among this group of distinguished schools and looks forward to continuing our collaboration with these organizations,” the news release said. “RVSD will continue to prepare students for the future while integrating strengths, interests and values and career-related learning in school.”
The AASA, founded in 1865 and based in Alexandria, Va., is a professional organization of for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the U.S. and around the world. AASA’s mission is to support and develop effective school systems leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education.
The designation as a “Lighthouse” school system recognizes a commitment to progress as each district serves as a “beacon of light” in specific areas relating to redesigning the American educational system.
