Parents whose children are 3 or 4 years old can visit the Saltsburg Elementary School or Blairsville Elementary School to register their student by picking up an enrollment packet. The packets will be available from Monday to May 25, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., in the elementary office.
All Pre-K classrooms will be located at the Saltsburg Elementary School. All classrooms are free to families.
Packets can be returned to the office along with all of the documentation. Pre-K screening information will be sent home in July. Screening results will be reviewed during Pre-K Camp, which takes place in August.
For more information, contact Saltsburg Elementary School at (724) 639-3556.