Board members approved River Valley School District’s final 2022-23 school year budget of $36,775,110 with no tax increase in a 5-4 vote along geographic lines during a regular voting meeting Tuesday.
In the final budget, the board approved maintaining its current millage rate of 16.01 for Indiana County and 118.75 for Westmoreland County, according to board vice president Molly Stiles.
The board adopted a resolution levying, assessing and re-enacting a per capita tax of $5 under Section 679 of the Public School Code of 1949 and another per capita tax of $5 under Act 511 of the same code. The board adopted a resolution levying and assessing an earned income and net profits tax at the rate of 0.75 percent for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The board also adopted a resolution levying, assessing and re-enacting a real estate transfer tax of 1 percent on all real estate transferred within the district, and the board adopted a resolution levying and assessing an emergency and municipal services tax/local services tax of $10 on all persons engaging in an occupation in the district.
Board president Rick Harper asked board member Nathan Baird, who voted in line with the three other Saltsburg board members, why he voted against some of the budget items after missing committee meetings.
“Well, No. 1, I can vote whatever I want,” Baird replied. “And No. 2, I feel like we’re blowing through a lot of money, and I haven’t really seen a lot of stuff, so I’m not going to vote on something, approve of something that I don’t know what we’re spending on, so that’s why I’m going to vote ‘no.’”
The capital projects budget for the 2022-23 school year of $273,404.07 was approved 5-4 along geographic lines. In a unanimous vote, the board approved exonerating district tax collectors from responsibility of collecting the prior year’s real estate and per capita taxes.