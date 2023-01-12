In a 5-4 vote, River Valley School District directors on Tuesday approved adding four new programs to the STEAM Academy for the 2023-24 school year.
In addition to the STEAM Academy’s four main areas of study, the program will now offer agriculture, powerline, teacher education and welding technology courses.
The STEAM Academy, which opened in August 2022 on River Valley’s Saltsburg campus, is a new addition to the district’s curriculum and open to students grades 6-12. River Valley’s STEAM Academy offers a multi-tiered cybersecurity course with industry certifications; an eSports course and lab affiliated with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation; an electrical occupations program; and a sports medicine and rehabilitative therapy program that will teach students to be athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists and more.
River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell announced the plan to add four new programs to the district’s STEAM curriculum during a December event in which the STEAM Academy hosted Pennsylvania Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier, as well as various other industry experts to discuss creating a workforce development education model to prepare students for in-demand careers.
“Providing workforce development courses at the high school level gives students early exposure to career opportunities and an education that’s relevant to them,” Martell said during the event. “Bridging the need between industry and education gives students real-world skills and sets them up for future success.”
River Valley’s school board members from the Saltsburg side of the district, Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone, all voted against approving the four new areas of study.
The Saltsburg board members voted against a number of other items of business regarding curriculum, including:
• The agreement with Commonwealth Solutions, LLC as a governmental liaison to support the establishment and growth of the River Valley STEAM Academy, including funding and grant writing, at a monthly fee of $4,000. The motion passed 5-4, with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• The agreement with VersantStrategies, as a governmental liaison to support the establishment and growth of the Agricultural Education Department at the STEAM Academy, including funding and regulatory issues, at a monthly fee of $2,500. The motion passed 5-4, with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Sending Martell, professional staff member Linzi Strong and Tri-County Workforce Investment Board consultant Jeff Geesey to the ASU & GSV Summit in San Diego between April 17-19 in a total amount not to exceed $6,500. The motion passed 6-3, with Baird, Caranese and Pantalone voting “no.”
Under items of business regarding personnel, Saltsburg board members contested hiring Carrie Detwiler as a full time school nurse at Blairsville Elementary School at a rate of $74,262. Pantalone and Caranese criticized Martell for the hiring process.
“In committee, you said you personally knew this individual who you’re recommending for hire,” Pantalone said. “I would just like to make a motion for the board to remove (hiring Carrie Detwiler) from (the agenda) in order for the personnel committee to take over hiring.”
Pantalone’s motion to table the personnel item failed 5-4. The board ultimately hired Detwiler in a 5-4 vote, also.
Pantalone and Caranese’s primary complaints were that Martell knew Detwiler personally and that the job was not posted on the school’s website or advertised in the paper. But Martell and board president Rick Harper said the position was advertised properly through PAeducator, an online job application platform in which Pennsylvania educators can find and post job listings. The district uses PAeducator as its primary resource to hire educator positions, according to Martell.
Harper said Detwiler was the only person who applied to the position.
Under personnel, Saltsburg board members also voted against accepting the resignation of David Marshall, River Valley’s director of finance, operations and transportation. Marshall’s resignation was accepted in a 5-4 vote.
In other news Tuesday, the River Valley school board unanimously approved a number of items of business, including:
• The renewal of PowerSchool, the district’s student information system, in an amount not to exceed $40,631.60 for 16 months.
• The proposal for web and hosting services from Finalsite for a new website, with a one time setup cost of $13,150 and a yearly cost of $8,900.00 for 5 years.
• School partnership agreements for secondary students to participate in dual enrollment programs at Penn College (Pennsylvania College of Technology), Seton Hill University and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
• The CSforPgh Remake Learning grant from ATHENA International in the amount of $5,000.00 to conduct a 4-day female-oriented computer science and leadership after-school camp for students in grades 6-8 in the spring of 2023.
• A contract with AVEANNA Healthcare Educational Services to provide licensed practical nurse (LPN) services at a rate of $70 per hour through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.
• Naming Larissa Csanyi as the district’s director of transportation with a salary increase of $15,000.00 annually, starting immediately.
• Hiring Kassidy Richards as a full time chemistry teacher at the rate of $52,420.
• Hiring Jacob Just as a full time special education teacher at River Valley High School at the rate of $82,392.
• Hiring Doug Sacco as a full time custodian at the Saltsburg campus.
• Hiring David Platt as a full time custodian at the Blairsville campus.
• Approving Erik Foust as the junior high boys basketball head coach.
• Approving Mackenzie Livingston as the junior high boys basketball assistant coach.
• Approving Meriann Lee as the musical director for the 2022-23 school year.