In a 5-4 vote split along geographic lines, the River Valley school board on Tuesday approved paying $37,000 to Effectv, Comcast’s advertising division, to air commercials for River Valley’s STEAM Academy across a number of TV channels.
Board members Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone, all from the Saltsburg-side of the district, voted against the advertising initiative that superintendent Philip Martell called “phase 2” of the STEAM Academy project.
Martell said with the “immense success” of the STEAM Academy’s Sept. 28 grand opening, which was attended by around 500 people, it’s time for the district to move toward advertising within the region.
“Year 2 of my plan was to go straight to parents and families in the region ... to advertise and tell them what programs (are available) and what the STEAM Academy can offer,” Martell said. “So, this whole second year is really a full marketing campaign that will include television, direct mail, open houses and different things (to which) we would invite students and their families from all over the area.”
The STEAM Academy, located on River Valley’s Saltsburg campus, is a new addition to the district’s curriculum and will offer four main areas of study for students grades 6-12: Cyber security, eSports, electrical occupations and sports and rehab therapy. Commercials for the STEAM Academy will air within a 15-mile radius of Saltsburg, according to Martell.
“We will be advertising on Comcast on 51 different channels,” Martell said. “It’s called a ‘Family Union Package’ because we’re targeting families, obviously, with students ... thinking about potential career paths. ... We’re going to (advertise during) some Penguins games, some Steelers games, some things like that, too.”
Martell said he hopes the commercials bring new students to the STEAM Academy, which is open to any students grades 6-12 within that 15-mile radius.
“That’s within the range of what is a reasonable time to get there transportation-wise,” Martell said.
Martell said he expects the commercials to air by Nov. 15.
In other news Tuesday, the board passed a number of motions along geographic lines, including:
• Approving the purchase of one teacher kit to pilot and review new pre-K curriculum in an amount not to exceed $4,300, with Baird, Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion
• Approving two copier rentals for the STEAM Academy from Ford Office Technologies at a total monthly rental fee of $295 per month, with Baird, Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting against the motion
• Approving a conference request by pre-K teacher Kaitlyn Zukowski to attend the mandatory annual Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts and HSSAP Grantee meeting/conference on March 8 and 9, 2023, in Pocono Mountains, in an amount not to exceed $900, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion
• Approving a conference request by health and physical education teacher Justin Kulik to attend the SHAPE PA state conference on Dec. 1 and 2 in Manheim in an amount not to exceed $650, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion
• Approving a conference request for assistant superintendent Holly Rougeaux, Saltsburg elementary principal Tracy Richards, Blairsville elementary principal Brian Higginbotham and director of educational technology Linzi Strong to attend the Arizona State University and Global Silicon Valley summit in San Diego, Calif., in a total amount not to exceed $11,000, with Pantalone voting against the motion
• Approving a memorandum of agreement with River Valley Educational Association for parent/teacher conference for the 2022-23 school year, with Baird, Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting against the motion
Also Tuesday, the board approved a number of supplemental positions for the 2022-23 school year, including:
• Naysa Altmeyer as the National Honor Society co-advisor.
• Heather Hartmann as the National Honor Society co-advisor.
• Calie Porter as gifted support at Saltsburg Elementary.
• Kaitlyn Figurelli as the River Valley Middle School student council co-advisor.
• Allyson Riley as the River Valley Middle School student council co-advisor.
• Jared McCormick as the boys basketball junior high head coach.
• Erik Foust as the boys basketball junior high assistant coach.
• AnnaLise Shank as the girls basketball junior high assistant coach.
• Brock Harsh as the girls softball head coach.
• Erik Foust as the girls softball assistant coach.
• Melissa Milanak as the varsity track and field head coach.
• Geoffrey Dixon as the varsity track and field first assistant coach.
• Brandy DelleDonne as the varsity track and field second assistant coach.
• Kaitlyn Figurelli as the varsity track and field third assistant coach.
• Lexi Newhouse as a volunteer coach for girls varsity basketball.
• Scott Reaugh as a volunteer coach for girls softball.