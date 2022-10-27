RiverValley.jpg

In a 5-4 vote split along geographic lines, the River Valley school board on Tuesday approved paying $37,000 to Effectv, Comcast’s advertising division, to air commercials for River Valley’s STEAM Academy across a number of TV channels.

Board members Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone, all from the Saltsburg-side of the district, voted against the advertising initiative that superintendent Philip Martell called “phase 2” of the STEAM Academy project.