The River Valley school board voted 7-1 Tuesday to approve the district’s 2021-24 comprehensive school plan.
This is the first year the district hired a consultant to help develop the plan.
Comprehensive school plans are designed to describe how a district will enhance student achievement, learning and performance. To develop the comprehensive plan, River Valley worked with School Improvement Facilitator (SIF) consultant Barbara Mehalov, as well as local stakeholders such as students, staff, administrators, parents and community members.
Jessica Clawson was the only board member to vote against the comprehensive plan, but board member Beverly Caranese questioned why the district chose to hire an outside consultant.
“Why did we need a consultant for this,” she asked. “We’ve always done it ourselves. As long as I’ve been on the board, 15 years, the comprehensive plan was done in-house.”
Superintendent Philip Martell said he made the recommendation to hire out-of-house consultation, and the board voted to go with that recommendation.
“Well, first thing, we were three years late getting it done,” Martell responded to Caranese. “But we felt in order to do this right, we wanted to bring somebody in from the outside that had experience to do it, and that’s why I made the recommendation.”
Martell said he did not know the final cost of hiring outside consultation but that the cost was “well within the number approved by the board” for Mehalov’s purchase order.
The comprehensive plan, as well as the district’s professional development plan (Act 48) that the board also approved Tuesday, has a 28-day inspection period in which community members can view the plan on River Valley’s website and provide feedback/input. After the inspection period, the board will make a final vote whether to adopt the comprehensive and professional development plans.
Also Tuesday, the board approved:
• A proposal for fixed asset inventory services from Asset Services for the 2021-22 school year in an amount not to exceed $23,300, which includes the inventory fees and data collection.
• The transfer of $500,000 from the cafeteria fund to the general fund from the 2021-22 school year.
• The proposal for photography services submitted by David Chaek Photography, effective July 21.
• The revised 2022-23 school district calendar.
• River Valley’s 2021-24 Gifted Education Plan.
• The grant from Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc. in the amount of $63,800, overseen by career transition coordinator Jeffrey Geesey.
• The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services program School-Based ACCESS Program (SBAP) for the 2022-23 school year.
• The purchase of Desmos Math Curriculum through Amplify Education, for the middle school, for one year in an amount not exceeding $6,500 from the curriculum budget.
• The affiliation agreement for graduate assistants with IUP for the 2022-23 school year.
• Bryan Gould as dean of students beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
• Hiring Deborah Smith as a long-term substitute for the 2022-23 school year for Saltsburg Elementary at a rate of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, with agreed upon benefits.
• Tenure for professional employees who completed three years of satisfactory service in the district: Jeremy Temple, Emma Firment and Danielle Dinizio.
In other items Tuesday, the board approved hiring for 45 supplemental positions and accepted volunteers for 11 others. Board members from the Saltsburg-side of the district, Nathan Baird, Caranese and Clawson, voted against hiring for a number of supplemental positions, including:
• Laura Thompson as the assistant strength and conditioning coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• Michelle Benko as the class co-advisor for ninth grade for the 2022-23 school year.
• Michelle Benko as the class co-advisor for 10th grade for the 2022-23 school year.
• Heather Klingensmith as the class advisor for 11th grade for the 2022-23 school year.
• Heather Klingensmith as the class advisor for 12th grade for the 2022-23 school year.
Clawson also voted against hiring April Marsh as the class co-advisor for the ninth grade for the 2022-23 school year, and Caranese voted against hiring Jeremy Temple and Christian Kampas as the middle and high school gaming club sponsors, respectively, for the 2022-23 school year.
The board approved seven policies on Tuesday, with board members Baird, Caranese and Clawson voting against policies for name and classification, school organization, STEAM Academy Student enrollment evaluation and STEAM Academy eligibility of nonresident students.
Clawson and Caranese also voted against the STEAM Academy student admissions policy.