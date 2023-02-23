The River Valley school board on Tuesday announced the district will delay opening its $14 million sports complex due to a lack of bids on the first and second phases of the project.
The district opened bids Tuesday for a general contractor to begin those phases of the sports facility, but only one company submitted a bid, which was over the district’s estimated budget. The district had planned for the stadium to be ready for use by August 2023.
“Unfortunately, only one company bid on it, and it was over the estimated budget,” said board president Rick Harper. “So, it appears we’re going to go back and see if we can change a few things to get some other contractors to bid on phase 1 and 2, but this is going to take time, so we’re going to blow up the schedule.
“What this means is there’s virtually no chance of football being played in the new stadium in 2023.”
Harper and Remington and Vernick engineer Michael Meyer said contractors were hesitant to bid on the project because of its tight timeline. So, the district will try to stretch out the project’s schedule to get more favorable bids, according to Harper.
In the meantime, the district’s athletic directors will work on logistics to determine where River Valley students will practice and play football, Harper said.
“We’re going to try and just play football where we normally play, at the Blairsville field,” Harper said, “and try to find a place to practice that makes sense to everybody. ... (The) Saltsburg (field) is an option for practice. Everything is on the table in terms of how we want to do this. We talked about playing at Saltsburg, practicing at Blairsville. Playing at Blairsville, practicing at Saltsburg.”
Also Tuesday, the school board recognized River Valley girls’ basketball player Ava Persichetti for scoring 1,000 career points in River Valley’s 66-41 victory over Conemaugh Township on Monday, Feb. 13.
“I’m honored tonight to talk about one of the incredible efforts by Ava Persichetti, who’s only a sophomore,” said River Valley superintendent Philip Martell. “Ava really is, what I consider to be, a generational player, and we’re very fortunate and blessed to have her in the school district. She scored 1,000 points already, and she’s only a sophomore. I’ve never heard of that before, to be quite honest.”
In other news Tuesday, board members from the Saltsburg side of the district backed a motion requiring board approval prior to submitting the district’s Annual Financial Report to the Pennsylvania Department of Education or any other outside agency.
The motion, made by board member Melanie Pantalone, failed in a 5-4 vote along geographic lines, with board members from the Blairsville side of the district voting against it.
Pantalone said she had been asking to see that report, which had already been submitted to the state, for months and argued that board members should be aware of the AFR before submitting it with other agencies.
“Just so the public is aware, that’s our fiscal year, June 30, 2022, financial summary snapshot,” Pantalone said. “A report I’ve been asking for for months, and this was already filed with the state agency before us even seeing it or approving it.
“So, I would like to make a motion ... that states ‘beginning for fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, the annual financial report (AFR) must be approved by the board prior to being submitted with any government agency or agency outside of River Valley School District.’”
River Valley solicitor Ryan Cribbs said the AFR does not require board approval, nor does it have to be listed on the agenda.
“(Filing the AFR) is on (the agenda) as more of ministerial thing,” Cribbs said. “I think in the past, this board hasn’t even approved the AFR because we’re required to file it. ... It’s a statutory requirement.”
If the district fails to file the report on time, the district’s superintendent will get fined $300 per day until it’s filed, according to Martell.
“I just want you to keep in mind, as a commissioned officer, if this isn’t submitted by a certain deadline, and the auditor can back this up ... I’m going to be fined $300 a day,” Martell said. “So, just be aware that I’ll be asking that back from the district.”
In other items of business Tuesday, the school board approved a number of motions with split votes, including:
• Promoting Jeanine Buell to director of public relations as an Act 93 member with a salary of $87,500, starting immediately. The motion passed in an 8-1 vote with board member Pantalone, from the Saltsburg side of the district, being the lone dissenter.
• Authorizing the administration to file the 2021-22 AFR. The motion passed 6-3 with Saltsburg board members Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Pantalone voting against the motion.
• Purchasing a 2023 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van in an amount not to exceed $29,771, which includes a CoSTARS discount, from Frederick Fleet. The motion passed 7-2, with Saltsburg board members Caranese and Pantalone voted against the motion.
The board unanimously passed a number of motions, too, including:
• Participating in the ARIN IU 28 — PPT (Pregnant and Parenting Teens) program, at a cost not to exceed $900.
• Purchasing Smart Futures, K-12 career software, in an amount not to exceed $4,500, for the 2023-24 school year.
• Purchasing of Open Court 2023, from McGraw Hill, for grades K-5 ELA curriculum, in an amount not to exceed $243,058.73, paid with ESSER 3 grant funds ($155,000) and the balance of $88,058.73 to be paid by the curriculum budget.
• Accepting the resignation of Timothy Frassenei, Saltsburg elementary teacher, due to retirement after 25 years of service with the district.
• Increasing the daily rate for professional substitutes to $120, starting immediately.
• Approving the contract with Laughter and Language LLC for speech therapy services beginning Feb. 21 through June 1 in an amount not to exceed $37,635.
• Approving Kassidy Richards as the head junior high coach for track/field for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approving Mackenzie Livingston as an assistant junior high coach for track/field for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approving Ethan Grant as an assistant junior high coach for track/field for the 2022-23 school year.
• Approving Ganene Smith as the tax collector for Burrell Township.
• Approving the 2022-23 River Valley Softball Boosters.