The River Valley school board on Tuesday announced the district will delay opening its $14 million sports complex due to a lack of bids on the first and second phases of the project.

The district opened bids Tuesday for a general contractor to begin those phases of the sports facility, but only one company submitted a bid, which was over the district’s estimated budget. The district had planned for the stadium to be ready for use by August 2023.