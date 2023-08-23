The River Valley School District Board of Directors unanimously approved electing Regina Geesey as the district’s assistant superintendent for a five-year term at a starting salary of $131,171.52 during a regular voting meeting Tuesday.
The district’s previous assistant superintendent, Holly Rougeaux, was hired in November 2021 and resigned from the district this February, according to school board president Rick Harper. Geesey, who had been employed as River Valley’s special education director for 16 years, said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take on the assistant superintendent role when it opened up for applications.
“I’ve worked in the River Valley school district for approximately 16 years in the capacity of special education director,” Geesey said. “Having the opportunity to have growth and continue to expand upon the duties and responsibilities in center office was very exciting, so I could not pass that opportunity up.”
Harper and district superintendent Philip Martell said they were particularly excited to have Geesey as the district’s new assistant superintendent.
“We’re very excited to have her,” Harper said. “She’s been doing a wonderful job for the 16 years she’s been with this district. She’s very dedicated to the students here. Having her as assistant superintendent is clearly a win-win for the district and the students.”
“Regina Geesey is the consummate professional and the best special education person in the state of Pennsylvania, maybe the nation,” Martell said. “We are blessed as a school district to have her in a leadership capacity, and for me to call her my assistant superintendent could not make me more proud.”
Geesey said she’s excited to use her experience as special education director to work with district staff, administration and parents to get students the academic and behavioral support they need.
“(I plan) to continue working with our principals, our parents, our teachers in providing students with a variety of services,” Geesey said. “We know students in 2023 are struggling in their communities and need additional support, either academically or behaviorally.”
In other news Tuesday, the River Valley school board unanimously approved hiring Eric Westendorf as the district’s middle school principal at a starting salary of $110,000.
Westendorf will be taking over the position from Sarah Hartzell-Teacher, whom the district hired in January 2021, according to Harper. The school board unanimously approved Teacher’s resignation Tuesday.
“(Westendorf) has experience, and we’re looking forward to working with him as a principal of the middle school,” Harper said. “We’re eager to get him up and running. ... When I asked him about his conflict resolution skills, he said they were very high.”
