The River Valley School District Board of Directors unanimously approved electing Regina Geesey as the district’s assistant superintendent for a five-year term at a starting salary of $131,171.52 during a regular voting meeting Tuesday.

The district’s previous assistant superintendent, Holly Rougeaux, was hired in November 2021 and resigned from the district this February, according to school board president Rick Harper. Geesey, who had been employed as River Valley’s special education director for 16 years, said she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to take on the assistant superintendent role when it opened up for applications.