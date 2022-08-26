River Valley School District board members approved hiring for a variety of positions for the 2022-23 school year during a regular voting meeting Wednesday.
Board members Beverly Caranese and Nathan Baird, from the Saltsburg side of the district, were absent during the meeting.
Under items of business regarding personnel, the board unanimously approved:
• Hiring Joseph Lopretto as a security guard at the rate of $22 per hour.
• Hiring Jackie Underwood as a long-term substitute teacher at Blairsville Elementary School at a salary of $40,000, paid through Precision HR.
• Hiring Doloris Carr as a 3.75 hour cafeteria aide at Saltsburg Elementary School.
• Appointing Kayla Gunder as the River Valley Junior High volleyball head coach.
• Appointing Laura Thompson as the River Valley Junior High volleyball assistant coach.
• Appointing Shelby Greece as a volunteer for the River Valley volleyball team.
• Appointing Megan Shoemaker as a volunteer for the River Valley volleyball team.
• Appointing Beth Vukman as a volunteer for the River Valley volleyball team.
• Appointing Krista McNutt as a volunteer for the River Valley band.
• Appointing nine professional staff members to serve as mentors/facilitators for newly hired staff at a stipend of $375 for mentors and $200 for facilitators. Laura Thompson will serve as a facilitator for Heather Hartmann, Emma Firment will serve as a facilitator for Adam Bukosky, Kayla Fatula will serve as a mentor for Jillian Fenk, Bryan Gould will serve as a mentor for Allyson Riley, Melissa Milanak will serve as a mentor for Kip Mack, Justin Kulik will serve as a mentor for Matthew Wilson, Bryan Gould will serve as a mentor for Andrew Frassenei, Allison Weir will serve as a mentor for AnnaLise Shank and Diane Antonacci will serve as a mentor for Jackie Underwood.
• Working with Julia Holby, of Smith Bus Company, as a regular and spare bus driver.
In a 6-1 vote, with board member Melanie Pantalone voting “no,” the board approved granting a $20,000 stipend to Jeanine Buell to perform educational public relations information and activities. In a 5-2 vote, with Pantalone and Jessica Clawson voting “no,” the board approved adopting the superintendent’s 2022-23 performance goals.
The board made a number of announcements during its meeting Wednesday. Board president Rick Harper gave an update on the athletic complex the district plans to build near its high school.
“(Michael) Meyer (came) in from Remington and Vernick Engineering to give us an update on the stadium project,” Harper said. “He discussed the timeline, and right now, we’re still on schedule. We should see breaking ground sometime in the middle of fall so we can start to do a lot of the underground work ... utility work, plumbing, sewage, electrical.”
Board members also announced they will review and analyze healthcare options with the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium to determine whether to update the district’s health plan.
“We are going to seek out the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium and see what we can do about health care for the district,” said board vice president Molly Stiles.
The board unanimously authorized sharing confidential information and documentation with the consortium to determine if River Valley should request joining the consortium effective July 1, 2023. The district’s director of finance and operations David Marshall said the confidential information that will be shared will not include personal medical records but rather relevant numbers and data. He said the consortium requires the district to share this information in order to move forward.
“We’re not going to be going down sharing specific health issues of any employees or anything like that,” Marshall explained. “At the end of the day, we just want to come together from a financial standpoint and give enough information to the healthcare committee, which Mrs. Stiles is going to lead, (so the board) can make an informed decision of what’s the best next step for our employees and the tax payers. ... And like I said, we’re just going to be talking high-level numbers, numbers of participants, families involved, and see what makes the most sense for the district going forward.”
River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell said the district is seeking out Allegheny’s consortium because the Westmoreland County Public School Healthcare Consortium is not taking new participants, and the district had left Indiana County’s consortium, which operates through ARIN, a few years ago.
“The Allegheny County consortium has over 200 school districts in it, and it’s more than just Allegheny County now,” Martell said. “They also have Community College of Allegheny County, Beaver County Community College — they are a premier consortium in the area.”
In other news Wednesday, the board approved a number of items of business regarding curriculum, including:
A. River Valley’s 2021-24 Professional Development Plan (Act 48).
B. River Valley’s 2021-24 Comprehensive Plan.
C. Keeping Barbara Mehalov as a consultant for the Comprehensive Plan and the district design model, at an amount not to exceed $30,000 .
D. Authorizing Matt Day Media Productions for a three-day shoot for videos of the STEAM and online Cyber Academy in an amount not to exceed $11,247.50.
E. An expansion proposal of Beable, a literacy recovery platform, in an amount not to exceed $8,800.
F. A new professional staff induction program through Lincoln Intermediate Unit in an amount not to exceed a total of $1,500.
G. Sending staff members Holly Rougeaux, Kathy Muir and Diane Antonacci to attend the NWEA Regional Conference on Sept. 20, Oct. 18 and Nov. 16 at Greensburg-Salem High School in an amount not to exceed $2,500.
H. Sending staff members Regina Geesey, Julie Obney, Lisa Jackson, Cayla Dohey, Jenley Schillow, Emily Miller and Lisa Anderson to tentatively attend the Reading League conference in Syracuse, N.Y., from Oct. 19-21 in an amount not to exceed $1,500 per person.
I. Sending staff members Philip Martell, Regina Geesey, Holly Rougeaux, Linzi Strong and Rick Harper to attend the AASA National Conference in San Antonio, Texas, from Feb. 16-18, 2023, in an amount not to exceed $3,500 per person.
J. The school district’s 2022-23 student and faculty handbooks.
K. The purchase of a SMALLab at the Saltsburg campus for the Saltsburg Elementary School and the Early Childhood Academy at a cost not to exceed $32,000.
L. Three field trip requests by the Saltsburg Elementary School’s fifth-grade class.
Board members Clawson and Pantalone voted “no” to items B, C, D and I, with Pantalone also voting “no” on item J.