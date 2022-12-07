Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier toured River Valley School District’s STEAM Academy on Tuesday during a roundtable event with a number of local leaders.
Berrier joined River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell as well as various other industry experts to discuss creating a workforce development education model to prepare students for in-demand careers. The roundtable discussion delved into how government, industry leaders and educators can collaborate to address skilled labor shortages with career-driven STEAM programs.
Other panelists who contributed in the roundtable discussion included Pennsylvania College of Technology President Dr. Michael Reed, IUP Institute of Cybersecurity Director Dr. Waleed Farag, Boilermakers Local 154 executive board trustee Shawn Steffee, Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard and Beth Carr from Beable World of Work. State Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, and State Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, also spoke during the event.
Berrier said Pennsylvania is facing historic lows in unemployment, giving workers more options in a tight labor market. But she said low unemployment has also made it difficult for employers to find skilled workers for in-demand jobs, making investments in skilled labor so crucial.
“Investment in Pennsylvania’s workforce is so important to our collective future,” Berrier said. “I applaud the River Valley School District for giving students the opportunity to explore careers and build job skills that are immediately relevant to the workforce needs of today and tomorrow. Pennsylvania as a whole will benefit from the innovative education offered at River Valley’s STEAM Academy.”
The STEAM Academy, which opened in August on River Valley’s Saltsburg campus, is a new addition to the district’s curriculum and will offer four main areas of study for students grades 6-12: a multi-tiered cybersecurity course offering industry certifications; an eSports course and lab affiliated with the North America Scholastic Esports Federation; an electrical occupations program; and a sports medicine and rehabilitative therapy program that will teach students to be athletic trainers, physical therapists, occupational therapists and more, according to a River Valley press release regarding Tuesday’s event.
Martell said the STEAM Academy will introduce four additional programs next year as well.
“Providing workforce development courses at the high school level gives students early exposure to career opportunities and an education that’s relevant to them,” Martell said. “Next year, the STEAM Academy will launch four new programs: agriculture, welding, teacher preparation and powerline. Bridging the need between industry and education gives students real-world skills and sets them up for future success.”
River Valley’s STEAM Academy is also partnered with CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech with an apprenticeship program that will launch in 2023 — making River Valley the first school district in the United States to partner with CompTIA to offer apprenticeships at the secondary level.
This apprenticeship program will offer student workers paid employment while they learn job skills.
“Apprentices earn competitive wages, a paycheck from the first day of employment and incremental raises as their skill levels increase,” the press release said.
Like all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs in the Commonwealth, River Valley’s CompTIA apprenticeship program is regulated by the Department of Labor and Industry’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), which was established under the Wolf administration in 2016.
In addition to developing an apprenticeship program at River Valley’s STEAM Academy, the district has partnered with post-secondary institutions such as Penn College of Technology to offer “College in High School” courses that will give students the chance to earn college credits in high school at no cost to the student, according to the press release.
“The STEAM Academy highlights innovation and collaboration in action,” said Eric Hagarty, acting secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education. “This learning space showcases what we can accomplish when we partner to provide opportunities for our students throughout the Commonwealth. The experiences River Valley students receive through this hands-on program will benefit them for a lifetime.”
River Valley is the second-largest school district in Indiana County, serving roughly 1,500 students in seven municipalities. The district’s 36-acre Burrell Township campus includes Blairsville elementary school (K-5), River Valley middle school (6-8) and River Valley high school (9-12).
The district’s Conemaugh Township campus includes the Saltsburg elementary school (K-5) and the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg, which includes the district’s Early Childhood Learning Academy, River Valley Cyber Academy and River Valley STEAM Academy.