River Valley STEAM Academy hosts Pennsylvania Labor and Industry secretary

River Valley hosted Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier to tour the district’s STEAM Academy and participate in a roundtable discussion regarding how government, industry leaders and educators can collaborate to address the skilled labor shortage with career-driven STEAM programs. Various local leaders participated in the roundtable discussion, including Indiana Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard, IUP Institute of Cybersecurity Director Dr. Waleed Farag, Berrier, River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell, Pennsylvania College of Technology President Dr. Michael Reed, Beable World of Work member Beth Carr and Boilermakers Local 154 executive board trustee Shawn Steffee.

