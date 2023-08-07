First lady Jill Biden invited River Valley School District superintendent Philip Martell to join education and technology leaders at a cybersecurity summit for K-12 schools from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the White House.
The cybersecurity summit marks the second event the White House has invited River Valley officials to attend this year; the first event was in July, when River Valley was among 11 school districts in the nation invited to join the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Community of Practice initiative.
Martell will represent River Valley at the “Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity for K-12 Schools” summit today, hosted by the first lady, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The summit aims to enhance school security and highlight resources available to the education sector, according to a River Valley news release.
“Leaders from the White House, the Department of Education, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Communications Commission, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as well as school districts and state agencies, will convene to amplify efforts to defend against ever-evolving cybersecurity threats,” the news release said.
“Schools faced 1,619 incidents between 2016 and 2022, according to the K-12 Security Information eXchange, a national non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the U.S. K-12 community from emerging cybersecurity threats. Ransomware attacks reportedly cost educational institutions $9.45 billion in 2022 alone.”
These cybersecurity threats are not only costly — they impact the safety of private financial, medical, personnel and identification information, among other things. As such, Martell believes tackling cybersecurity risks should be a concerted effort among school districts and federal, state and local governments.
“Attacks like these impact millions of students, teachers and staff nationwide,” Martell said. “It is a shared responsibility to minimize vulnerabilities to secure data and safeguard our schools. River Valley is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with our nation’s leaders to ensure the defensibility of education’s digital and online framework.”
In October 2022, River Valley became the first public school district in the nation to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to provide instruction, certification and apprenticeships through the district’s cybersecurity program at the River Valley STEAM Academy. Martell said with the district’s comprehensive cybersecurity program, it’s important the district practice what it preaches.
“Cybersecurity is a top priority for all industries, from education to manufacturing, and healthcare to finance,” Martell said. “Our country needs workforce-ready employees who are able to secure our digital assets. The River Valley STEAM Academy is addressing the needs of students and preparing them for this industry by creating opportunities to advance the field of cybersecurity. Participating in events like today’s White House summit keeps River Valley and students on the cutting edge of cybersecurity education and policy.”
Named a “Lighthouse” School System by AASA, River Valley offers early career exploration and workforce development through the district’s World of Work framework to develop career pathways based on students’ strengths, interests and values. Serving 1,500 students in seven municipalities in Indiana and Westmoreland counties, the district’s two campuses include the Early Childhood Learning Academy, River Valley Cyber Academy, Saltsburg Elementary School, Blairsville Elementary School, River Valley Middle School, River Valley High School and the River Valley STEAM Academy, a new workforce development hub for high school students that provides career-driven learning opportunities in high-demand occupation fields.
