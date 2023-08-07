RiverValley.jpg

First lady Jill Biden invited River Valley School District superintendent Philip Martell to join education and technology leaders at a cybersecurity summit for K-12 schools from 4 to 6 p.m. today at the White House.

The cybersecurity summit marks the second event the White House has invited River Valley officials to attend this year; the first event was in July, when River Valley was among 11 school districts in the nation invited to join the U.S. Department of Education’s Rural Community of Practice initiative.