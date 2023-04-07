RiverValley.jpg

The River Valley School District reduced the budget of its $14 million athletic stadium during a building and grounds committee meeting Tuesday, which could save the district $3 million to $5 million on stadium costs.

The River Valley school board of directors originally refinanced an old loan to come up with the $7 million needed to fund construction of the district’s new athletic stadium. But after the board approved doubling the costs of the stadium to $14 million during a November 2022 voting meeting, the board approved another $10 million bond resolution to make up the additional costs.