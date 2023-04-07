The River Valley School District reduced the budget of its $14 million athletic stadium during a building and grounds committee meeting Tuesday, which could save the district $3 million to $5 million on stadium costs.
The River Valley school board of directors originally refinanced an old loan to come up with the $7 million needed to fund construction of the district’s new athletic stadium. But after the board approved doubling the costs of the stadium to $14 million during a November 2022 voting meeting, the board approved another $10 million bond resolution to make up the additional costs.
The increase in stadium costs was a result of rising inflation, supply chain issues and a number of additions to the scope of the project, according to River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell.
Since initiating the project in November 2021, however, the district has seen a 3 percent increase in student enrollment, which prompted the buildings and grounds committee to cut stadium costs to reinvest in educational programs and school infrastructure, Martell said.
“These shifts, along with rising construction costs and economic conditions, have compelled the district to re-evaluate the original plans for the athletic complex,” a River Valley news release said.
“Though the district is financially capable of completing the athletic complex as initially planned, the reality is that adjusting the project’s scope will better serve our students and community,” said school board president Rick Harper.
The River Valley school board will still need to approve the building and grounds committee’s recommendations to officially revise the scope of the project. Martell said the board will vote on the revised project scope during its April 25 regular voting meeting.
“We want to keep (athletic stadium costs) within our original scope of around $10 million,” Martell said. “We’re hoping it comes in less than $10 million. ... With a 3 percent increase in enrollment, we want to take that money and reinvest in the programs we have, including the STEAM Academy.”
The projected cost-savings would mostly come from a modified field house design.
“We looked at what we could live with and what we could live without to stay within the confines of what we can afford,” Martell said. “We looked at the design of the field house and shrunk that down tremendously.”
One of the recommended changes by the buildings and grounds committee was removing the large group instruction room for staff training and professional development from the field house.
Other recommended changes to the scope of the project included rolling back on building a new baseball and softball field at River Valley High School. Plans to construct the football field, bleachers, track and concession stand will remain unchanged, according to the news release.
“We’ll still have the nicest facility in the region for our athletes,” Martell said, “but it will be within our budget. That’s always been the end result that the board had wanted.”
With $3 million to $5 million in projected cost-savings, Martell said the district will be able to “reinvest funds into the classroom.”
“The education of students is of the highest importance, and this plan will enable resources to go directly to educational programming,” the news release said. “The district is studying much-needed updates to the Blairsville Elementary School to accommodate the growing student population and the addition of a welding lab at the STEAM Academy.”
Harper said investing in students through educational programming is critical to best-serve River Valley’s constituents.
“The School Board of Directors acknowledges that constituents would rather see funds invested into educational programs,” Harper said. “Now is the time to be nimble and adapt to today’s economy and student needs.”
The River Valley School District is the second largest school district in Indiana County, Pennsylvania, serving 1,500 students in seven municipalities.
The 36-acre Blairsville campus in Burrell Township houses Blairsville Elementary School (K-5), River Valley Middle School (6-8) and River Valley High School (9-12).
The Saltsburg campus, located in Conemaugh Township, is home to Saltsburg Elementary School (K-5) and the River Valley Academies at Saltsburg, which houses the River Valley Early Childhood Learning Academy, the River Valley Cyber Academy and the River Valley STEAM Academy.
The River Valley School District was recently named one of the “Top 55 Performing School Districts in Pennsylvania” by Standard & Poor’s.