In an effort to compete with outside charter schools and cyberschools, the River Valley School District has opened a Cyber Lab at the Saltsburg campus, providing the district’s cyber students with a brick-and-mortar location to find support and resources.
The district welcomed the community to the lab at an open house Thursday.
Superintendent Philip Martell said the idea for the lab originated with a process he started in his time at the Connellsville Area School District.
“I determined we must compete with the outside charter-cyber options,” Martell said in an email. “This means creating a model that is sustainable and competitive in nature.”
So Martell brought the concept to River Valley, in a time when online learning has grown in popularity.
“If we learned anything from the pandemic, it is that online learning is here to stay,” he said. “Some students and families will want to remain in an online environment. So, we needed to develop a model that was attractive to our current students but also attractive to brick-and-mortar families.”
The cyber lab worked in conjunction with the district’s cyberschool as a hybrid model.
“We leave it up to our students and families if they would like to remain online fully or come to the cyber academy for additional assistance,” Martell said.
“It is really the best of both worlds. They utilize the same platform but just have access to in-person staff for that additional help or support they may need. It also allows us to transition some students back to the general population by providing them the additional time they may need.”
Martell said the success of the district’s in-house cyber program “has had a large financial impact on River Valley.”
“We are currently running $884,760 this fiscal year to last,” he said. “It is another sign that the program is working.”
At the cyber lab, students will find “all technology and internet resources along with help from our full-time, certified cyber coordinator,” Martell said.
The lab is staffed by Samantha Glass, a certified special education and math teacher.
“She has taken the program by the horns and done incredibly well,” Martell said.
“We have also assigned cyber periods to many of our teachers during the course of a normal day. The program succeeds because the teacher has this period like any other. This is at no additional cost to the district.”
Glass said the newly renovated space was built with comfort and flexibility in mind to meet the needs of all students.
“Sam makes it feel like a community,” said Tracy Richards, Saltsburg principal.
There are work stations with various types of seating, stations with videoconferencing ability, desks for sitting and standing and items such as pencils, paper and other learning tools.
There’s also a separate area for students in kindergarten to fifth grade, Glass said.
Glass expects about eight to 10 students will use the lab on a regular basis. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each school day.
There are currently 107 students in the in-house cyber school program, Martell said, and they all have the option to utilize the lab. District officials prefer students give 48-hour notice if possible.
A similar lab is already running in Blairsville, where paraprofessional Olivia Hilty has 10 to 12 students.
She said it allows a lot of flexibility: Cyber students who attend Indiana County Technology Center can use the lab there for the other half of the day, and some students take a few traditional classes and some online at the lab.
“They rotate in and out all day,” she said. “It’s very productive.”
Holly Rougeaux, assistant superintendent, said the cyber lab is like “a school within a school” and will work in conjunction other offerings in the future.
“The program will intertwine with all the other visions,” she said.
Rougeaux noted the teachers helping with classes at the lab are the district’s own.
Martell said the cyber lab is just of several upcoming new features the district will soon implement.
“I have pledged to the school district community to create the best opportunities for our students and utilize ALL of our facilities,” Martell said.
“The cyber lab is a small piece of the puzzle at the RVSD Saltsburg campus. In the near future, we will be opening the River Valley Early Childhood Learning Academy. We will also be opening the STEAM Academy in five crucial workforce and career path areas. It is an exciting time to be a student at River Valley and we are happy what the future holds.”