River Valley School District parent Jessica Harkins, of Saltsburg, spoke out against school board members during a regular board meeting Tuesday regarding a Facebook group supporting certain candidates for the May 16 school board primaries.
The group, named “River Valley — Vote for Progress,” has 119 members, three of which include River Valley school board President Rick Harper, Vice President Molly Stiles and board member Connie Constantino, who created the group along with former board member Holly Gibson, according to Harkins and board member Beverly Caranese.
Members of the Facebook group, primarily Gibson, post an array of River Valley content, from news releases about the district’s STEAM Academy and upcoming River Valley events to student accomplishments and election information.
Some of Gibson’s posts, however, target board members from the Saltsburg side of the district while supporting board members from the Blairsville side of the district.
Caranese, who’s running against Tawnya Satler in the Region 3 primaries, is the only board member from the Saltsburg side of the district running for re-election. One of Gibson’s posts includes a 10-second video from an April 12 committee meeting of Caranese asserting, “We don’t want a STEAM Academy. We want our high school.”
“Ms. Carnese is saying ... ‘We want our high school back’ after Mr. Harper said that the STEAM Academy is a reinvestment back into the Saltsburg Community,” Gibson said in an April 24 Facebook post. “Make sure to VOTE for the candidates who will keep River Valley moving towards a bright future for our students! We can’t keep living in the PAST! Ms. Carnese has said that she is not necessarily for deconsolidation. I’m not sure I believe that!”
In 2021, the former Blairsville-Saltsburg School District was consolidated into the River Valley School District, making Blairsville the district’s main campus for all middle and high school students and turning Saltsburg’s former middle-high school building into the district’s STEAM Academy.
Since consolidation, school board members from the Saltsburg side of the district have largely voted against STEAM Academy initiatives and expenditures. These board members have voted against a slew of other expenditures, however, claiming the district is in a poor financial position and that expenditures are rarely discussed in detail, if at all.
“I can’t vote for something when I don’t have the numbers in front of me,” Caranese said. “I want to see itemized statements on what I’m voting for.”
Each of the four Saltsburg board members has repeatedly raised similar complaints throughout board meetings. Harper, however, has also repeatedly asserted that expenditures are nearly always discussed in detail during committee meetings.
Harkins, who has three children attending River Valley, claimed board members from the Blairsville side of the district were using the voting history of Saltsburg board members to portray them as anti-STEAM Academy.
“There are five (board members), including the superintendent, that are spreading lies to the taxpayers, voters and parents that four members do not support the STEAM Academy,” Harkins said. “The fact is, the four board members could and would support everything about the STEAM Academy if appropriate and responsible financial information were given.”
Harkins went on to address the 10-second clip Gibson posted of Caranese on the Vote for Progress Facebook page.
“I know Beverly said last time at a committee meeting, ‘We didn’t want a STEAM Academy. We wanted our school,’” Harkins said. “It’s true. We loved our middle and our high school there. But we have a STEAM Academy now instead. And that’s OK. Beverly made a simple statement about wanting our school instead. And you all took that and ran with it.”
On the Facebook page, Gibson also took aim at Saltsburg board members involved in the Save our Saltsburg Schools (SOSS) lawsuits.
Three board members from the Saltsburg side of the district, Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone, filed a lawsuit against River Valley challenging the district’s consolidation in 2021. The lawsuit lost in federal and common pleas courts, but after the board voted 5-4 along geographic lines to redistrict voting regions during an April 26, 2022, board meeting, SOSS officials filed a petition with the Commonwealth opposing the redistricting efforts.
“Here’s a not-so-fun fact: SOSS has cost River Valley School District roughly $92,000 in legal fees,” Gibson said in an April 20 Facebook post. “That money could have been used to pay for field trips, assemblies or playground equipment for the kids! There are 3 leaders of SOSS that are sitting Board members, and one is running for reelection. FACT!”
Caranese said SOSS is no longer focused on reversing consolidation, however, and that its most recent legal actions have been to assure Saltsburg continues having a voice on the River Valley school board come voting season.
Harkins went so far as to call the River Valley — Vote for Progress Facebook page “a supported hate group toward Beverly, Jessie and Melanie,” which Constantino, Stiles and River Valley solicitor Ryan Cribbs all firmly denied.
“It is not a hate group,” Stiles said. “I would like to ask somebody who has actually had a hate group go against them.”
In her closing remarks, Harkins asked that the board didn’t involve itself in a political Facebook page supporting certain board candidates over others. She said the page was filled with “lies” aimed at portraying board members from the Saltsburg side of the district as anti-education and anti-progress.
“Stop pushing a narrative that doesn’t exist,” Harkins said. “I cannot believe that you are the type of people who are making decisions for our children. We have people spreading hate and lies, creating these groups but calling it ‘vote for progress.’ How does any of this make progress? How do we move forward, and when does it end? ... Everything occurring right now is personal. These are our children and their futures at stake.”
Harkins’ comments were met with applause and cheers by roughly 15-20 audience members attending the board meeting.