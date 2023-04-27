RiverValley.jpg

River Valley School District parent Jessica Harkins, of Saltsburg, spoke out against school board members during a regular board meeting Tuesday regarding a Facebook group supporting certain candidates for the May 16 school board primaries.

The group, named “River Valley — Vote for Progress,” has 119 members, three of which include River Valley school board President Rick Harper, Vice President Molly Stiles and board member Connie Constantino, who created the group along with former board member Holly Gibson, according to Harkins and board member Beverly Caranese.