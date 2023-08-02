RiverValley.jpg

The River Valley School District recently partnered with South Allegheny School District to implement River Valley’s cybersecurity curriculum, certifications and apprenticeship opportunities at South Allegheny.

South Allegheny is the first school district to enter this kind of partnership with River Valley. The partnership involves establishing a cybersecurity lab at South Allegheny, implementing River Valley’s curriculum at the cybersecurity lab and getting South Allegheny approved by CompTIA for apprenticeship and certification opportunities.