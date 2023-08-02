The River Valley School District recently partnered with South Allegheny School District to implement River Valley’s cybersecurity curriculum, certifications and apprenticeship opportunities at South Allegheny.
South Allegheny is the first school district to enter this kind of partnership with River Valley. The partnership involves establishing a cybersecurity lab at South Allegheny, implementing River Valley’s curriculum at the cybersecurity lab and getting South Allegheny approved by CompTIA for apprenticeship and certification opportunities.
In October 2022, River Valley became the first public school district in the nation to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech to provide instruction, certification and apprenticeships through the district’s cypersecurity program at the River Valley STEAM Academy.
Now, River Valley superintendent Philip Martell wants to expand the district’s cybersecurity program by partnering with other districts.
“What I want to do is become sort of a consortium and really a regional hub for cybersecurity for all school districts,” Martell said. “If we can come in and guide them on how to do their program with integrity and fidelity ... everyone benefits. We’re (in the process of patenting) our curriculum because it’ll potentially be a revenue stream for the district down the road. But we want to help (other districts) implement our curriculum. Any district that will partner with us, we would help do the same thing.”
The partnership with River Valley will make South Allegheny the second public school district in the U.S. to join CompTIA’s Apprenticeships for Tech program, according to a South Allegheny news release.
“The CompTIA Academic partnership allows the South Allegheny and River Valley school districts to provide instruction, certification and apprenticeship opportunities through its cybersecurity program,” the news release said.
“CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech enhances competency-driven career development and creates opportunities for students to transition from education to employment, addressing workforce shortages in the tech industry. The apprenticeship program’s instruction and training are based on the National Guideline Standards (NGS) established by CompTIA and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor to ensure apprentices are fully qualified for a position when they graduate from the program.”
In June, South Allegheny announced receiving a $250,000 Richard King Mellon Foundation grant to establish the district’s cybersecurity program. The grant will cover the costs of creating a cybersecurity lab, sending River Valley teachers/consultants to South Allegheny and joining CompTIA for certifications and apprenticeships, according to Martell.
“(The grant) will help them get their cybersecurity lab in place,” Martell said. “Our teachers and consultants will help them develop the curriculum and lesson plans, all those things we’ve already done. ... And (the grant) will also pay for certifications for the students through CompTIA. So, (River Valley) is really a technical adviser. The grant covers the cost of sending our staff down there, so it doesn’t cost our taxpayers money.”
River Valley will begin working with South Allegheny on the district’s cybersecurity curriculum as early as Tuesday, Martell said.
Martell and South Allegheny superintendent David McDonald said the CompTIA Academic partnership will open pathways and opportunities for students at both districts after graduation.
“That’s the thing about the (CompTIA) certifications, (students) can go right into the profession and start working,” Martell said. “They have different pathways. If they choose to go to a two-year or four-year school, they can do that. If they want to go right into the profession, they can do that as well.”
Martell said other school districts have expressed interest in partnering with River Valley, also. He said Monessen City School District and Baldwin-Whitehall School District “definitely want to move” on a similar partnership, and he expects River Valley will start working with those districts within the next six months to establish cybersecurity programs at each school.
“Cybersecurity is critical in today’s economy, with data breaches costing organizations millions of dollars daily,” Martell said. “(Collaborating with other districts) will give students opportunities through industry credentialing and apprenticeships to close the skills gap and prepare students for employment in the digital economy. The schools can develop diverse tech talent to help organizations minimize vulnerabilities in our nation’s infrastructure.”
South Allegheny will immediately implement its Cyber Security Academy for middle and high school students for the 2023-24 school year, according to a district news release.
