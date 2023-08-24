The River Valley School District Board of Directors gave an update on the multi-million-dollar football stadium project as well as hired for a number of staff and supplemental positions during a regular voting meeting Tuesday.
School board president Rick Harper said construction of the football stadium is progressing as planned, but there may be some delays to the track field depending on weather conditions.
“We have a couple months of digging and putting in the underground utilities for water, sewage, electrical,” Harper said. “And the plan is to have the (football) field, the turf field, down hopefully by the end of October. Whether we can get the track down this winter all depends on what kind of winter we have.”
Harper said putting in a turf football field can be done anytime of year, but putting in a running track requires certain ground temperatures and weather conditions due to the track materials’ ingredients.
“The hope is we can have track and field events there this spring, but it depends on what kind of winter we have,” Harper said. “If we have one like we did last year, we’re in good shape. ... But if we have a harsh winter, and it comes early, we won’t be able to do that work until the spring.”
Harper also announced the new field house would be named the Thomas Shoemaker Field House due to a $100,000 donation by Rick Shoemaker of the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blarisville.
“The River Valley Education Foundation received $50,000 and expects to receive another $50,000 next year (from the Shoemaker Funeral Home) for the naming rights to the field house,” Harper said.
Board member Beverly Caranese said the district should have solicited other businesses to make donations for potential naming rights, but Harper said the district didn’t solicit any businesses to begin with.
“We didn’t ask him (to donate),” Harper said. “We didn’t put anything out there. He came to us. So, if somebody else in the community wants naming rights to something, come to us. We’ll talk about it.”
Also Tuesday, the school board passed a number of motions along geographic lines.
• The board approved hiring Barb Mehalov as a consultant for the 2023-24 comprehensive planning in an amount not to exceed $20,000. As a consultant, Mehalov, who has experience in comprehensive planning, would work with River Valley’s administrative team and the community to develop a comprehensive plan, according to district superintendent Philip Martell. The motion passed 5-4, with board members Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone, from the Saltsburg side of the district, voting “no.”
“So, as long as I’ve been on the board, the superintendent, along with community members (and) board members, did the comprehensive plan,” Caranese said. “So, we’re spending (up to) $20,000 on a consultant ... but I think we should be able to do this by ourselves. Even if it’s $5,000, why are we spending the money when we’ve always done it by ourselves? That’s part of the superintendent’s job.”
“And we’ve done it poorly,” Harper responded to Caranese. “It’s been years late and not done well.”
• The board approved hiring Michelle Benko in the supplemental position of class co-advisor for ninth, 10th and 12th grade as well as Heather Klingensmith as class co-advisor for 11th and 12th grade for the 2023-24 school year. The motion passed 6-3, with Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting “no.”
Caranese said she voted against hiring Benko and Klingensmith because she felt teachers were best fit for the class advisor positions, not parents.
“I thought we decided to hire teachers in the positions of class advisors,” Caranese said. “I thought (the board) talked about that and (agreed) it would be best to do that ... (but) the (class advisors) from last year are getting it.”
“I agree,” Harper responded. “That would be best, if they applied.”
• The board approved purchasing a variety of items for the district’s STEAM Academy. The board approved purchasing furniture for the Immersive Lab from PEMCO in an amount not to exceed $10,500, an 86-inch SmartBoard for the Immersive Lab through Twisted Computing in an amount not to exceed $5,156.29, welding curriculum from the American Welding Society (AWS) at a cost not to exceed $4,000 and a new 2023 Doosan GC25S-9 Forklift for the welding program in an amount not to exceed $26,595. All the motions passed 6-3, with Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting “no.”
Caranese said she voted against the STEAM Academy purchases due to the limited information available regarding student admissions and program costs.
“We are given no information about the STEAM Academy, how many outside students are coming to support the program (or) how much the program is going to cost to maintain,” Caranese said.
As for staff and supplemental positions, the board approved hiring:
• Bethany Faulk as a secondary counselor at the rate of $73,641.
• Jennifer Sleppy as an elementary school nurse at the rate of $51,420.
• Sarah Kral as a computer science and AI technology facilitator at a beginning salary of $82,641.
• Tammy Buffone as a secondary counselor at the rate of $90,941.
• Angela Scalamogna as an elementary art teacher at the rate of $53,520.
• Melissa Fogel as an occupational therapist at the rate of $82,641.
• Darren Studnicki as a long-term substitute teacher at River Valley high school for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $40,000.
• Debra Smith as a long-term substitute teacher at Saltsburg elementary school for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $40,000.
• Mariah Simpson as a long-term substitute teacher at Saltsburg elementary school for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $40,000.
• Jackie Underwood as a long-term substitute teacher at Blairsville elementary school for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $40,000.
• Sydney Gatons as a long-term substitute teacher at Blairsville elementary school for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $40,000.
• Christopher Watson as a full-time custodian at the Saltsburg campus.
• James McCutcheon as a full-time custodian at the Saltsburg campus.
• Jamie Wagner as a full-time custodian at the Saltsburg campus.
• Brett Short as a full-time custodian at the Blairsville campus.
• Marissa Pastva in the supplemental position of assistant varsity volleyball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• AnnaLise Shank in the supplemental position of head Jr. high volleyball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Blair Shank in the supplemental position of assistant Jr. high volleyball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Geoffrey Dixon in the supplemental position of head cross country coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Sydney Gatons in the supplemental position of assistant cross country coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Sara Anderson in the supplemental position of head Jr. high cheerleading coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Mariah Simpson in the supplemental position of assistant Jr. high cheerleading coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Geoffrey Dixon in the supplemental position of head indoor track and field coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Melissa Milanak in the supplemental position of assistant indoor track and field coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Richard Brown in the supplemental position of head varsity girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Douglas Smith in the supplemental position of assistant varsity girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Scott Reaugh in the supplemental position of head Jr. high girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Scott Stuchal in the supplemental position of head varsity boys wrestling coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Bryan Gould in the supplemental position of assistant varsity boys wrestling coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Adam Bukosky in the supplemental position of marching band director for the 2023-24 school year.
• David Staymates in the supplemental position of marching band assistant for the 2023-24 school year.
• Adam Bukosky in the supplemental position of choral director for the 2023-24 school year.
• Meriann Lee in the supplemental position of musical director for the 2023-24 school year.
• Adam Bukosky in the supplemental position of musical instrumental director for the 2023-24 school year.
• Adam Bukosky in the supplemental position of musical vocal director for the 2023-24 school year.
• Rick Spallone in the supplemental position of head varsity boys basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
• Steve Shannon in the supplemental position of assistant varsity boys basketball coach for the 2023-24 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.