The River Valley School District board of directors accepted the district’s 2021-22 single audit report for the 2022 fiscal year in a 5-3 vote along geographic lines Tuesday.

Three board members from the Saltsburg side of the district — Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone — voted against accepting the audit report, prepared and presented by Myers, Patsy and Associates LLC, of Carnegie. Board member Jessica Clawson, who’s also located on the Saltsburg side of the district, was not present at Tuesday’s board meeting.