The River Valley School District board of directors accepted the district’s 2021-22 single audit report for the 2022 fiscal year in a 5-3 vote along geographic lines Tuesday.
Three board members from the Saltsburg side of the district — Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone — voted against accepting the audit report, prepared and presented by Myers, Patsy and Associates LLC, of Carnegie. Board member Jessica Clawson, who’s also located on the Saltsburg side of the district, was not present at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The audit report had four findings, according to board president Rick Harper and Pantalone. Three of those findings were considered significant deficiencies, and one was considered a material weakness, according to Pantalone. The district’s expenditures did, however, match its budget.
Pantalone said she had no problem with the audit report itself but rather with the report’s findings and district’s response to those findings.
“My issues were the findings and the board’s responsibility to make sure those don’t happen again,” Pantalone said. “We have a very new accountant hired, and with findings like those, in my opinion, we need to hire a business manager — somebody experienced. We pay a lot of money out for other salaries. We need to find competitive salaries and find somebody experienced to do that work.”
One of the audit’s findings was that the district wasn’t keeping track of depreciation and acquisition costs for capital asset inventories, Pantalone said. Another finding, what Pantalone described as a “material weakness,” was that the district wasn’t making its bank reconciliations in a timely manner, requiring the auditors to make an adjustment.
The third finding was around $280,000 in unpaid medical claims, Pantalone said, and the fourth finding involved the general fund being out of balance by $75,000 due to prior fiscal periods not being closed in the district’s accounting system.
Harper said the findings were a result of ledger formatting errors.
“Sometimes, we put the wrong amount in the wrong ledger column, and we have to fix those things,” Harper said. “I know one time we had $400,000 (in one column) when it should’ve been over (in another column). So, it’s not like any money’s missing; it’s just we need to do a better job of formatting our ledgers.”
Harper said although the audit report was “not perfectly clean,” he was happy with the result.
“Based on the number of audit reports I’ve seen, this was rather stellar because we met our expenses,” Harper said. “We’re not losing $3 million a year anymore, and we created a lot more opportunities for the kids at no additional expenses.”
Harper said the district was reportedly losing roughly $2.5 million a year in audit reports for the 2021 and 2020 fiscal years.
“We had some poorly performing business managers, unfortunately,” Harper said. “(Superintendent Phillip) Martell has some plans put in place to make sure there’s checks and balances and to make sure the ledgers are done correctly.”