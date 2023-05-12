The River Valley School District board of directors approved the district’s 2023-24 preliminary budget, 6-2, during a special voting meeting Tuesday.
The proposed budget came to $36,414,156 in both revenue and expenditures, a $360,954 decrease from last year’s budget, with no increase in taxes. The budget also shows a 14 percent increase in healthcare costs.
“The budget addresses a 14 percent increase in the cost of healthcare as well as increases in fuel and utility costs and general goods and services impacted by inflation and the current economic climate,” a River Valley news release said. “Also to note is the phasing out of pandemic-related ESSER funds, which will not significantly impact the district due to using funds for one-time costs and programming to address educational needs during the pandemic.”
River Valley school board members Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone were the only board members to vote against the proposed budget. Board member Jessica Clawson was absent from Tuesday’s special voting meeting.
Caranese said she and Pantalone voted against the preliminary budget because they did not receive sufficient financial information regarding River Valley’s STEAM Academy.
Pantalone added she’s happy the preliminary budget is balanced, but she’d rather see the $1,494,271 budgeted for the STEAM Academy go toward the district’s “normal instructional bucket.”
“(The proposed budget won’t) raise taxes, but (it’s) pulling funding from our regular instruction funds to cover this STEAM Academy,” Pantalone said.
Board members Connie Constantino and Tim Canzano said they were pleased with the budget and that it would create new opportunities for students “in academics, athletics and activities.”
“The budget maintains a healthy financial status so that we can continue to hire quality teachers and offer new courses and career pathways for students in the RV STEAM Academy,” Canzano said.
Board President Rick Harper echoed Canzano and Constantino, stating the 2023-24 preliminary budget will allow the district to improve its academic environment while maintaining the same tax rate.
“Adoption of the budget is an essential function of the school board that directly influences the educational environment,” Harper said. “The budget reflects a balance of policy choices critical to the direction of the school district. The 2023-24 preliminary budget makes it evident that the district will not have to raise taxes, even as we add programs and improve facilities for students.”
