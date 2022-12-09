RiverValley.jpg

The River Valley school board approved a feasibility study by Remington and Vernick Engineers during its regular board meeting Wednesday to determine the practicality of converting the Saltsburg garage into an agriculture center for a proposed agriculture program in the River Valley STEAM Academy.

The feasibility study, which will cost no more than $5,000, passed in a 5-4 vote along geographic lines, with Nathan Baird, Jessica Clawson, Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone voting “no.” The four Saltsburg members also voted against soliciting bids with RVE for the removal of trees behind the Saltsburg football field.

