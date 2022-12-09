The River Valley school board approved a feasibility study by Remington and Vernick Engineers during its regular board meeting Wednesday to determine the practicality of converting the Saltsburg garage into an agriculture center for a proposed agriculture program in the River Valley STEAM Academy.
The feasibility study, which will cost no more than $5,000, passed in a 5-4 vote along geographic lines, with Nathan Baird, Jessica Clawson, Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone voting “no.” The four Saltsburg members also voted against soliciting bids with RVE for the removal of trees behind the Saltsburg football field.
The River Valley school board did unanimously pass a number of motions during its voting meeting, however, including:
• A 60-month postage meter lease with Quadient Leasing USA Inc. for five postage meters, at a quarterly rate of $522.95.
• A health care resolution to withdraw from the district’s UPMC health plan and authorize the intention to join the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium, effective July 1, 2023.
• A conference request for guidance counselors Kaitlyn Figurelli and Allyson Riley to attend the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association 2022 conference on Dec. 8 and 9 in Lancaster in a total amount not to exceed $1,800.
• A resignation request by Saltsburg Elementary School nurse Janelle Williams, effective Dec. 14.
• Hiring Rachael Krudnok as a long-term Blairsville Elementary School substitute for the 2022-23 school year at a prorated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, with a retroactive start date of Nov. 29.
• A fundraising request for the 2022-23 school year by River Valley Music Boosters to sell River Valley marching band apparel, both in school and in the community.
• Fundraising requests for the 2022-23 school year by Saltsburg Olympians Wrestling Boosters to sell Marianna’s Hoagies, both in school and in the community; to sell 50/50 raffle at a wrestling tournament; and to sell meat tickets.
The board also held its yearly reorganization meeting Wednesday to elect the board’s president, vice president, Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison and PSBA alternate liaison as well as determine meeting times going into the 2023 calendar year.
In a 5-4 vote along geographic lines, Rick Harper was re-elected as board president for a term of one year, with Baird, Clawson, Caranese and Pantalone voting “no.”
In a 5-4 vote along geographic lines, Molly Stiles was re-elected as board vice president for a term of one year, with Baird, Clawson, Caranese and Pantalone voting “no.”
Board member Mary Whitefield was re-elected to the primary PSBA liaison position in an 8-1 vote with Baird voting “no,” and Harper was unanimously re-elected as the alternate PSBA liaison.
Both positions are for a term of one year.
In an 8-1 vote, with Pantalone voting “no,” the River Valley school board approved the times, dates and locations of school board and committee meetings for the 2023 calendar year.
Regular school board meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, once per month, in the high school auditorium. Aside from the first committee meeting, which will be held the first Thursday in January 2023, committee meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, once per month, in the high school media center.