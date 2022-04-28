A Burrell Township resident confronted River Valley School District board members about legal fees associated with the Save Our Saltsburg Schools (SOSS) lawsuit and the Saltsburg Charter Academy School (SCAS) initiative during a regular voting meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“Why are we spending all of our money suing each other?” the Burrell Township resident asked after the floor opened for citizens’ comments for non-agenda items.
“How can members serve on this board and also be involved in a board that is suing us and taking away our taxpayer dollars? It could go to things to make our education better at River Valley.”
River Valley’s finance and operations director, David Marshall, who had figures for legal fees on hand and ready, responded that fees associated with the SCAS initiative and the SOSS lawsuit have totaled $4,590 and $27,904.50, respectively.
The SOSS lawsuit, which was filed in part by current River Valley school board members from the Saltsburg side, aimed to stop the Blairsville-Saltsburg school district reconfiguration that renamed the district from Blairsville-Saltsburg to River Valley; realigned the district, making Blairsville the main campus for all middle and high school students; and turned Saltsburg’s former middle-high school building into the district’s STEAM academy.
After failing numerous lawsuits to end the reconfiguration, parents and community leaders proposed SCAS and submitted a nearly 200-page application to the school board to establish a charter school for elementary and secondary students. The board rejected the application, 5-3, voting along geographical lines Feb. 24.
Board member Beverly Carnese questioned the motives of the resident who inquired about legal fees during citizens’ comments.
“If you’re so worried about money, why are we building a $7 million stadium?” Carnese asked. “That’s taxpayer dollars, too.”
Despite losing the SOSS lawsuit in federal and common pleas courts, according to Board President Rick Harper, the case is currently filed in commonwealth court.
“The lawsuit is still there,” Harper said. “Three members (on the board) are a member of the committee that’s suing the district. ... They’re hoping that they can still get things back the way it was, and five people disagree with that.”
The questions and remarks by the Burrell Township resident seemed to exacerbate an already tense board of directors.
“The board is very split,” Harper explained. “You have two sides of this district, and we consolidated schools and made River Valley. So, the four (Saltsburg) members on this board have a different opinion of what this district should look like versus the five other members. ... It’s usually a 5-4 vote because some people don’t want to see River Valley move forward.”
Board members were split along geographical lines when voting for a number of key agenda items during Tuesday’s meeting, including:
• Appointing a district finance depository
• Purchasing tech hardware parts
• Adopting North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Apprenticeship Readiness Program (ARP)
• Redistricting voting regions
• Purchasing a $28,000 Chevrolet Express cargo van
• Refinishing the Saltsburg gym floor for roughly $24,000
All of the agenda items during Tuesday’s meeting passed despite split votes on numerous motions.
According to Harper, one of the most important items on Tuesday’s agenda that received split support was redistricting voting regions.
“Tonight, we voted on redistricting the voting lines,” Harper said. “People need to pay attention to that and understand who they’re voting for.”
Board conflict was not the only theme during Tuesday’s meeting, however. Numerous River Valley students were recognized for their athletic accomplishments prior to voting and deliberation.
The River Valley school board recognized Kaden Barnhart, a member of the wrestling team, as River Valley’s “first 1,000-pound club member” for lifting a total of 1,000 pounds or more with a mixture of three major lifts: the bench press, squat and dead lift.
The second recognition went to Isabel Pynos, a basketball, softball and volleyball player, for being “the first member of the River Valley 500 pound club.”
River Valley wrestlers Cole Stuchal and Bradley Miller, juniors, were recognized for qualifying for the Southwest Regional Wrestling Tournament, where they both placed in the top 12, and for receiving an honorable mention for the 2022 Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association (PWCA) All-Academic Team.
Diver Abigail Pazak, a River Valley student who competes at Derry Area School District because River Valley has no swimming pool, was recognized for her achievements as the PIAA District VI diving 2A champion this year. Pazak went onto states and competed at Bucknell University, where she placed 19th.
River Valley women’s basketball coach Richard Brown recognized the women’s team for becoming the PIAA District VI Girls Basketball 3A champions, making it to the Elite Eight in the PIAA 3A state championships.
Brown awarded certificates to the basketball players for their contributions: Hannah Artley, Jessica Barger, Kaylee Best, Caroline Clawson, Tori Foust, Emily Jackson, Rylee Kitner, Brianna Lowry, Morgan Nelson, Madison Peightal, Ava Persichetti, Julia Potts, Isabel Pynos, Abigail Pynos, Callie Reaugh, Emilee Staats and Carley Weimer.
River Valley cheerleaders were recognized for becoming the PIAA District VI Cheerleading 2A Co-Ed champions and placing sixth at states.
Assistant coaches Arianna Tripodis and Kassidy Richards awarded certificates to 20 cheerleaders: Madison Prenni, senior; Kerra Stover, senior; Haylee Henry, senior; Phoebe Ringler, senior; Adrian Escalona, senior; Danika Davidson, junior; Savanna Fink, junior; Kendal Escalona, junior; Aleena Martin, junior; Emma Prenni, sophomore; Adrianna Stiffler, sophomore; Kennedy Yingling, sophomore; Hanna Koffman, sophomore; Miranda Richards, freshman; Brooke Aikins, freshman; Haylee Mazzaferro, freshman; Nikki Fairman, freshman; Mia Cornman, freshman; Emily Blauser, freshman; and Kayleigh Trump, freshman.
The board discussed various expenditures Tuesday, as well, such as the increase in transportation costs from $1,527,727.93 during the 2019-20 school year to $1,621,230 for the 2021-22 school year, which Marshall primarily attributed to increases in bus activities post-reconfiguration.
Marshall emphasized cost savings associated with reconfiguration, too, such as combining field trips, as well as other cost savings such as the bus plan for Indiana County Technology Center students.
The board noted that the $93,554 increase was less than expected, with the initial plan calling for a $100,000 increase in transportation costs.
The board also announced the district was awarded $437,000 from the Mercy Connectivity Fund, most of which will be spent toward Chromebooks and new teacher laptops, according to Marshall.
In other news Tuesday, despite the split board, members passed a number of motions unanimously, including approving:
• The financial reports provided to the board
• Upcycle — e-waste recycling
• The purchase of smart boards
• The ARIN IU28 Pregnant and Parenting Teen program
• The purchase of Edmentum educational software
• River Valley’s graduation plan, Act 158
• River Valley’s induction plan
• Field trip requests
• Two retirement requests for an elementary guidance counselor and paraprofessional
• Two resignation requests
• Hiring a part-time custodian
• Hiring a part-time cafeteria aide
• Summer programming positions
• Three supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year, including volunteer baseball and track and field coaches
• Putting out a list for 2022-23 supplemental positions
• Disciplinary action on an employee
• The adoption of two district policies
• Recognizing organizations for the 2022-23 school year
• Fundraising requests
• Student requests
• ARIN IU 28 board representative
• PDK door access
• A painting proposal
• Remington & Vernick Engineers