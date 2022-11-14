The River Valley school board adopted a $10 million bond resolution Thursday for its planned athletic complex that will be built at the high school.
The original price tag was $7 million, which prompted the board earlier this year to refinance a bond as a way to pay for it. But with the doubling of the cost, the board looked into and OK’d an additional $10 million bond.
Board President Rick Harper said that, due to reasons beyond the board’s control — namely inflation and supply chain issues — the cost of the project went up.
“And we added some things to our wish list,” he said.
The cost increase was discussed at the board’s finance committee meeting last week.
Along with the stadium complex that already included a turf field, lights, bleachers, weight rooms, an educational room to teach athletic trainers, concession buildings, additions that drove the cost up were expanding the complex to include baseball and softball diamonds, parking space for more than 500 vehicles and sanitation.
River Valley Superintendent Philip Martell said a local landowner donated land next to the proposed stadium so the school could include the baseball/softball diamond in the project.
Harper noted that property taxes, as it pertains to the stadium project, will not increase.
“Let’s do it once and get it right,” he said, adding that he expects interest rates to decline in a couple of years. He said that will give the board a chance to refinance the bond and “save some money.”
“We’ve done it before,” he said of other bonds.
But the bond adoption issue didn’t pass without some contention.
Some board members, including Melanie Pantalone and Beverly Caranese, each said they have not seen or received pertinent information they need to make an informed vote.
“Just a reminder to everyone, the district already refinanced an old loan this year to take out $7 million for this project,” Pantalone said. “This board wants to refinance old debt again to get more money, as well as take out another $10 million bond.”
Pantalone said that, with interest included, the bond will actually be nearly $30 million over the course of the next 20 years.
“It’s one thing to build or remodel a school to educate our children, but $18 million in principal and adding interest on top of that — $28 million to $30 million when you add it all together — for a stadium is insanity,” she said.
Pantalone said the board is “really going to strap our taxpayers with a tremendous amount of debt for something not related to education.
“It’s really for sports,” she said. “I love sports. I was most athletic in my class and I lived for sports. But I grew up and realized what really matters is education for our children.
“We need teachers, we need support staff more than we need a new field. We currently have two perfectly functioning fields right now in each of our communities.”
Pantalone suggested the issue go before voters in a referendum because they will ultimately carry the burden for the next 20 years.
“This board literally picked the worst time in the history of the world to build something,” she said.
Caranese demanded to know why the cost went from $7 million “three weeks ago” to $14 million, adding that she didn’t receive a list of additions that caused the price to rise.
Harper told Caranese the financial committee met on Monday where those additions and the bond were discussed, and suggested she should have attended or watched the recording of the meeting on YouTube.
That’s when Caranese, with a raised voice, further asked to see more information about the project. Harper ended the discussion period and put the issue to a vote, despite Caranese’s objection.
The bond approval passed 5-3.
Voting against the bond were Pantalone, Caranese and Jessica Clawson. Voting in favor were Harper, Antony Canzano, Connie Constantino, Molly Stiles and Mary Whitfield. Board member Nathan Baird was absent.