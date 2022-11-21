RiverValley.jpg

The River Valley School District Board of Directors approved spending $2.8 million Thursday for Hellas Construction Inc. for the start of construction on a new $14 million sports complex.

Hellas Construction, based in Cedar Park, Texas, will build the new football stadium, a running track and lighting with the $2.8 million. The company has more than 5,000 projects nationwide, including 10 in Pennsylvania. The company lists AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, as being one of its major projects.