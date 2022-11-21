The River Valley School District Board of Directors approved spending $2.8 million Thursday for Hellas Construction Inc. for the start of construction on a new $14 million sports complex.
Hellas Construction, based in Cedar Park, Texas, will build the new football stadium, a running track and lighting with the $2.8 million. The company has more than 5,000 projects nationwide, including 10 in Pennsylvania. The company lists AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, as being one of its major projects.
The stadium project is a point of contention as some members of the board strongly disagree with building a stadium during a time of high inflation and tight budgets, fearing the cost will eventually lead to higher taxes, even though school board President Rick Harper has said taxes will not be raised as a result of the stadium project.
Adding more fuel to the fire was the discovery Nov. 7, during the school district’s finance committee meeting, that the original $7 million ballooned to $14 million. That prompted the board to adopt a $10 million bond resolution to help fund the complex’s additional costs.
Harper said that, due to reasons beyond the board’s control — namely inflation and supply chain issues — the cost of the project went up.
The vote to OK the $2.8 million expenditure went through as part of one motion under “Other Business” with fundraising requests and a resolution for charter school funding reform.
Beverly Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Nathan Baird each voted yes for the fundraisers and no to spending the $2.8 million and the charter school funding reform resolution.
In other items, several River Valley School District students and teachers were recognized Thursday for their participation in livestreaming athletic events as well as taking part in the Pink Out fundraiser.
Students from the River Valley Livestream Team, as it is known, include Jamille Amores, Jenna Fox, Jordyn Gill, Carley Weimer and Xzavier Bartlebaugh. They were noted for giving time to the team to ensure athletic events are broadcasted for River Valley sports fans.
“Their dedication has provided a way for many community members to cheer on our River Valley athletes when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend in person,” Missy Milanak said of her students.
River Valley’s middle and high school teachers — Jean Ford, Kim Henigin, Naysa Altmeyer, Heather Hartmann and Stacy Faulk — led a campaign to raise awareness and funds for area breast cancer patients with the district’s Pink Out fundraiser.
The highlight was a Pink Out Day packed with activities for students that also raised awareness and encourages philanthropy. Students participated in dodge ball and volleyball tournaments, made cards and decorated pumpkins to send to treatment centers, and some even donated hair.
River Valley senior Cole Stuchal designed a T-shirt that was sold throughout the district to raise money for the cause. Between the T-shirt sales and Pink Out Day activities, the fundraiser earned $3,853 for IRMC’s Birdie’s Closet, a resource center for women undergoing cancer treatment.
• Consultant fees not to exceed $9,000 for Dr. Mitchel Nickols, for the district diversity, equity and inclusion program;
• $3,000 in fees for administrators Dr. Holly Rougeaux (assistant superintendent), Regina Geesey (assistant to the superintendent/director of pupil services) and Brian Higginbotham (BES principal) to attend the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Standards Aligned Systems Institute 2022 conference Dec. 5-7 in Hershey
• The hiring of Karen Faser as a full-time custodian
• Mariah Simpson, for the 2022-23 school year, as a long-term substitute teacher at Saltsburg Elementary School, at a prorated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, paid through Precision HR
• Mackenzie Livingston, for the 2022-23 school year, as a long-term substitute teacher at River Valley Middle School, at a prorated salary of $40,000, based on a 185-day school year, paid through Precision HR, with an estimated start date of Jan. 3, 2023
• Ben Furman as the boys’ varsity head baseball coach for the 2022-23 school year
• Christian Kampas as the boys’ varsity baseball assistant coach for the 2022-23 school year
• Fundraising requests from the National Honor Society to sell candy cane grams between Dec. 5-16 in school; RVSD’s junior class to sell tickets for Donkey Basketball on Feb. 23, 2023, at the Saltsburg campus gym; and SES PTA to sell candy cane grams in school and the community
• A resolution calling for the General Assembly to reform the manner in which the commonwealth’s charter schools are funded for regular and special education.