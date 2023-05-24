The River Valley School District board of directors approved (7-2) a five-year collective bargaining agreement with the River Valley Education Association for the 2024-25 school year Tuesday.
The new contract will provide greater healthcare coverage for teachers as well as wage increases, according to board president Rick Harper. Board members Beverly Caranese and Melanie Pantalone were the only board members to vote against the motion.
“The teachers are getting a healthier raise, they’re not paying for their health care and we’re not paying for the HSA (Health Savings Account) costs anymore,” Harper said. “So, both sides win. ... It’s $600,000 in savings for us, but we’re putting the money back into the teachers’ salaries, and we’re also going to the new (Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance) Consortium for the health care.”
The new agreement provides competitive compensation with starting salaries at $71,900, annual increases of 3.2 percent for professional employees and an attendance incentive program, according to a River Valley news release. Under the agreement, the district will also adopt a new health insurance plan with reduced out-of-pocket and copay costs.
“The five-year contract allows the district to hire and retain the best teachers in a tight labor market,” Harper said. “River Valley is thriving thanks to teachers who work tirelessly to provide the best education for our students.”
Kathy Muir, president of the River Valley Education Association, a union representing 130 district employees including teachers, school councilors and nurses, agreed that the new contract will help with teacher retention and recruitment efforts.
“At a time when there is a statewide teacher shortage, we’re proud to bring a long-term contract to this district,” Muir said. “Our bargaining team has worked hard to reach an agreement that positions the district financially well and will make River Valley a place where talented teachers come to work and build their career.”
Also Tuesday, the school board voted, 7-2, to approve a $4 million bid/change order for phases 1, 2 and 3 of the district’s athletic complex project, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion.
The cost the board approved Tuesday was roughly $180,000 over the $3.9 million budgeted for the first three phases of the project. But the overall project is still on budget, according to Harper, because the board voted in April to reduce the scope of the field house, saving the district roughly $2 million in project costs.
The first three phases of the athletic complex include a variety of infrastructure projects that will commence as early as Wednesday, May 31, according to Harper.
“There’s some ground-leveling to do,” Harper said. “We also have to run water, sewer and electric all underground, and we have to fix the sewage line behind the (high school) building here. We hope to get a grant for that. ... We have to build retaining walls, tear up a portion of the parking lot, move all the existing ball fields, and so forth. All that needs done.”
In other news Tuesday, the school board passed a variety of motions, including:
• Approving a five-year extension agreement with Twisted Computing, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion.
“We’re happy to continue working with Twisted Computing,” Harper said. “They’ve been a stellar performer for the past five years. We’re looking forward to the next five years working with them.”
• Approving a five-year agreement with Smith Bus Company for student transportation beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2028.
“Smith Bus was able to work with us,” Harper said. “And as (board member and transportation committee chair Jessica) Clawson alluded to, we’re getting four propane busses, so it’s better for the environment.”
• Authorizing and approving participation in the Allegheny County School Health Insurance Consortium.
• Approving professional development services by Kevin Honeycutt in an amount not to exceed $9,500, including transportation costs.
• Approving the purchase of 10 HP EliteBook Notebook computers, for administrative staff, in an amount not to exceed $21,134.40, as a CoSTARS pricing from Twisted Computing, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion.
• Approving the purchase of 26 HP EliteDesk desktop computers, in an amount not to exceed $36,312.02, at a CoSTARS pricing from Twisted Computing, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion.
• Approving consulting services by Andrew Paulhamus to develop the new biomedical program and courses for the River Valley STEAM Academy, at a rate of $40 per hour, not to exceed $7,500, with Caranese and Pantalone voting against the motion.
• Authorizing administration to implement the 2023-24 staffing plan, with Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting against the motion.
• Approving Carrie Detwiler as the health occupations instructor, as part of the River Valley Education Association, retroactive to February, with Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting against the motion.
