River Valley school board members voted 5-3 Tuesday to advance plans to construct a new athletic complex and fields for the district.
The next phase of the project will cost around $695,000 for Remington and Vernick Engineers to design the football field, track and buildings at the River Valley School District property. RVE engineer Mike Meyers said the board approving the next phase of the project in Tuesday’s board meeting was “critical” to move forward with the project’s current timeline.
Board members Nathan Baird, Beverly Caranese and Jessica Clawson, from the Saltsburg side of the district, voted against RVE’s proposal for site and infrastructure engineering services, with board president Rick Harper, vice president Molly Stiles and board members Connie Constantino, Anthony Canzano and Mary Whitfield voting to approve.
“This would be the technical detailed drawings for the sports facility,” Harper said. “This is where the engineering firm gets into great detail. ... But ($695,000) is RVE’s bill for the remaining technical engineering work that needs to be done.”
River Valley voted to refinance a bond to fund the new athletic complex, which is projected to be built near the high school by August 2023, in February. The total estimated cost of the project was a little over $7 million at the time.
But Caranese raised concerns over whether the estimated $7 million will remain the same with rising costs.
“Well, there’s probably something behind that, Mrs. Caranese,” Harper responded. “Remember, the $7 million was estimated in January. We all know what happened to our economy since then. I’d be prepared for some changes in either reducing the size of the complex or finding more money somewhere else.”
Harper said he hopes to acquire more grant funding, but if not, “we’ll have to find creative ways to get this done.”
“Grants are hard to get,” Caranese said. “Grants are iffy; they’re not guaranteed.”
Caranese asked the board whether it should be concerned about the project’s cost, claiming that future school boards may have to raise taxes to pick up the tab despite the present board’s promise of no tax increases.
Caranese said she and the other board members on the Saltsburg side of the district often vote against more expensive initiatives, such as the proposed athletic complex and football field, because of a 2021-22 annual school audit, in which the district auditor told board members to “stop spending or raise taxes,” according to Caranese.
So far, River Valley has paid $87,584.75 for RVE’s services out of the projected $7 million in total costs.