RiverValley.jpg

River Valley school board members voted 5-3 Tuesday to advance plans to construct a new athletic complex and fields for the district.

The next phase of the project will cost around $695,000 for Remington and Vernick Engineers to design the football field, track and buildings at the River Valley School District property. RVE engineer Mike Meyers said the board approving the next phase of the project in Tuesday’s board meeting was “critical” to move forward with the project’s current timeline.

Tags