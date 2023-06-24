The River Valley School District Board of Directors accepted district superintendent Phil Martell’s resignation before re-electing him to the position for another five years during a regular board meeting Wednesday.
Martell’s initial contract began Dec. 8, 2020, and was set to end after five years of service with the district on Dec. 7, 2025. Typically, superintendents must wait until their contract expires before the school board can vote on renewing it. But to expedite the process, Martell resigned from his position so the board could re-elect him with a new five-year contract and a 4 percent raise.
Martell, 52, said he didn’t want to wait for his current contract to expire because he wanted make a long-term commitment to the district now as well as retire at the age of 60.
“I would love to retire from this district,” Martell said. “I’d like to stay here and finish what we started. We’re doing amazing things. We’re getting recognized nationally. So, the long-term commitment from the district to myself and my family is very important.”
Board member Beverly Caranese questioned whether Martell wanted to renew his contract in this manner to get an increase in pay, but Martell said the 4 percent raise, from $150,000 to $170,352, would have been allotted to him next year anyway.
“The money that’s in the contract would have been allotted to me as my normal raise going into next year,” Martell said, “so it’s no more of an increase than I would have gotten either way.”
The board unanimously approved Martell’s resignation, but re-electing Martell passed 6-3, with board members Caranese, Jessica Clawson and Melanie Pantalone voting against the motion.
Board President Rick Harper said despite Martell having one of the highest superintendent salaries in the area, he does not accept benefits, making him one of cheapest superintendents in terms of actual cost to the district.
“His salary alone is probably one of the highest, but the fact that he doesn’t get benefits makes him one of the lowest,” Harper said. “You take a superintendent in another district that’s making $130,000, $140,000, but then you add on the $30,000-$40,000 in benefits, they cost that district more than what Mr. Martell costs us.”
Harper, board vice president Molly Stiles and board member Tim Canzano said they were happy to renew Martell’s contract now, as they want to keep him at the district for the long-run so he can continue working on projects like the River Valley STEAM Academy. Though, by renewing his contract now instead of first waiting for it to expire in two years, Martell is actually decreasing his potential time with the district by that two years.
“He’s done more than a superintendent,” Canzano said. “He’s taken care of the STEAM Academy, and he’s also done the business manager part. And with no benefits, he’s saved the district a lot of money. He’s been fantastic for this district. I don’t know where he gets all the energy.”
In other news Wednesday, Stiles asked that board member and policy committee chair Mary Whitfield change the district’s hiring process so that the personnel committee and school board interview for administrative positions.
Clawson and Pantalone brought the district’s hiring process into question while the board discussed items of business regarding personnel Wednesday. Among those items was hiring Amanda Faust as the district’s coordinator of assessment, data and career readiness analysis at a starting salary of $80,000. Amanda Faust is the wife of Luke Faust, who’s currently running for school board as one of the top candidates in Region 1, Blairsville.
The district’s current hiring process involves a team of two to three interviewers who are selected based on the position in question. For instance, if the district were hiring for a special education teacher, the interviewers could be the school principal, special education director and, maybe, the superintendent.
“The team is based on the candidate that’s being hired,” Stiles said. “A maintenance position will have a totally different makeup of first-round (interviewers). And they have a rubric. They try to bring the three highest-scoring candidates in front of the board (for approval).”
This process is the same for both faculty and administrative positions, but Stiles said the personnel committee and school board should interview administrators because it’s important that the board meet those candidates before voting to hire them.
“I, too, would like the opportunity for the personnel committee to interview at administrative levels and above,” Stiles said. “I think that we need to look at (the hiring) policy, and we need to address it, and we can get it in the policy (that) we will see all administrative and above positions for interviews. We would be the second level. It would go through the first level with the rubric at the school level, and then the board.”
Stiles and Caranese said that was how the hiring process used to work, but the district ended up breaking away from that.
“We were doing administrative positions and above, (but) we kind of got away from that,” Stiles said. “So, now I’m just asking that we return to that. We’re not going to do teachers, things like that, but I do believe (with) administrative positions, it’s important for board members to meet them.”
Faust’s interviews were conducted by Martell, Blairsville elementary principal Brian Higginbotham and assistant superintendent Regina Geesey. Faust was one of two potential candidates for the position, Martell said.
Martell thought Stiles’ recommendation to have the district’s personnel committee and school board participate in administrator interviews was a good idea, he said.
Also Wednesday, the school board deliberated on a number of other items of business, including:
• The board passed (6-3) the district’s finalized 2023-24 budget in the amount of $36,571,753 with no tax increase. The budget is equal in both revenues and expenditures. The proposed millage rate for Indiana County will be 15.95 mills, and Westmoreland County will be 118.55 mills. Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voted against the motion.
• Clawson moved to have half the school board meetings for 2023-24 moved to the Saltsburg campus, with Pantalone seconding the motion. The motion failed 5-4, along geographic lines, with board members Canzano, Connie Constantino, Harper, Stiles and Whitfield voting “no.”
• The board unanimously approved a variety of salary increases for administrators and staff, including a 4 percent increase for Geesey, a 4 percent increase for high school principal Michael Leasure, a 4 percent increase for school psychologist Lisa Anderson, a 4 percent increase for Saltsburg elementary principal Tracy Richards, a 3 percent increase for director of school to community programs Kathy Monko, a 4 percent increase for director of buildings and grounds Joseph Hughes, a 4 percent increase for Higginbotham, a 3 percent increase for director of education technology Linzi Strong, a 4 percent increase for SIS administrator Larissa Csanyi, a 3 percent increase for director of food service George Coutsoumbis, a 3 percent increase for PIMS coordinator Sherry Frassenei, a 4 percent increase for assistant to the superintendent Alice Santoro, a $1 per hour increase for head school security officer Kirt Allmendinger, a $1 per hour increase for security and youth mentor Vincent Skillings, a $1 per hour increase for school resource officer Joe Lopretto and a $1 per hour increase for school resource officer Kirk Nolan.
• The board approved (5-4) re-appointing Canzano as the district’s treasurer, with board members Nathan Baird, Caranese, Clawson and Pantalone voting against the motion.
