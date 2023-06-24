RiverValley.jpg

The River Valley School District Board of Directors accepted district superintendent Phil Martell’s resignation before re-electing him to the position for another five years during a regular board meeting Wednesday.

Martell’s initial contract began Dec. 8, 2020, and was set to end after five years of service with the district on Dec. 7, 2025. Typically, superintendents must wait until their contract expires before the school board can vote on renewing it. But to expedite the process, Martell resigned from his position so the board could re-elect him with a new five-year contract and a 4 percent raise.