River Valley superintendent Philip Martell said, during a school board meeting Tuesday, the school district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students “forever.”
Martell said the Seamless Summer Option (SSO), a USDA-sponsored food program in which all River Valley students were eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch, came to an end after the 2021-22 school year. So, the district needed to find alternative ways to provide free meals to its students.
“Over the last two years of COVID, if you recall, (the USDA) extended what they call the summer feeding program, where all of our students ate for free,” Martell said. “But that program came to an end after this school year. So, when I came here, one of the things I wanted to evaluate was what the Community Eligibility Provision program would look like for our school district.”
The school district was eligible for the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision, a meal reimbursement program for schools in low-income areas, and Martell’s application to the program was approved.
“I’m proud to say that the students at River Valley School District will eat for free — breakfast and lunch — forever,” Martell said.
Martell said the USDA free-meal program will effectively end lunch-shaming in the district.
Board member Beverly Caranese raised concerns over how long the federal lunch program could last.
“If the federal administration were to change policy, then it would probably go away,” said board president Rick Harper.
Martell responded that if the Obama-era policy has lasted this long, it probably wouldn’t change anytime soon.
“You know, if it didn’t change under the Trump administration, it probably isn’t going to change, to be honest with you,” Martell said. “Because that’s the time it would have changed.”
Also Tuesday, board members approved a number of agenda items along geographic lines, including:
• Purchasing TestOut in an amount not exceeding $2,800 (5-4), with board members Nathan Baird, Caranese, Melanie Pantalone and Jessica Clawson, from the Saltsburg-side of the district, voting “no.”
• Purchasing a 3-D printer from Allegheny Educational Systems in an amount not exceeding $9,550, paid through the STEAM curriculum budget (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson, from the Saltsburg-side, voting “no.”
• Purchasing ESPORTS gaming supplies from Twisted Computing, in an amount not exceeding $52,000, paid by the district curriculum budget (6-3), with Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Purchasing ESPORTS network equipment through Twisted Computing, in an amount not exceeding $5,100, paid by the district curriculum budget (6-3), with Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Increasing Martell’s salary by 5 percent (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Increasing the salary of Sarah Harzell-Teacher, the River Valley middle school principal, by 3 percent (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Increasing the salary of Linzi Strong, director of educational technology, by 4 percent (7-2), with Baird and Caranese voting “no.”
• Hiring Tiara Stossel as the athletic director, a supplemental contracted position (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Geoff Dixon as the assistant athletic director, a supplemental contracted position (7-2), with Baird and Pantalone voting “no.”
• Hiring Tiara Stossel as the equipment co-manager, a supplemental contracted position (7-2), with Baird and Pantalone voting “no.”
• Hiring Geoff Dixon as the equipment co-manager, a supplemental contracted position (6-3), with Baird, Caranese and Pantalone voting “no.”
• Hiring Justin Kulik as the health/wellness program coordinator, a supplemental contracted position (6-3), with Baird, Caranese and Pantalone voting “no.”
• Hiring Neil Stone as the weight room supervisor, a supplemental contracted position (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Todd McGee as the speed and agility coach, a supplemental contracted position (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Andrew Frassenei as the strength and conditioning coach, a supplemental contracted position (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Blair Shank as the volleyball varsity assistant coach, a supplemental contracted position (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Christian Kampas as a high school ESPORTS teacher at the rate of $51,420 (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Sara Anderson as a PreK teacher at the rate of $51,420 (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Kip Mack as an electrical occupations teacher at the rate of $78,962 (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
• Hiring Matthew Wilson as the SMaRT consultant at a stipend of $25,000 with no benefits (5-4), with Baird, Caranese, Pantalone and Clawson voting “no.”
Clawson said she voted against hiring certain personnel because she wasn’t sure whether the district needed new positions.
“I just have a disclosure real quick,” Clawson said. “I’m very leery of some of the new positions, how they’re organized in the district and the costs to some of them involved. So, some of my decisions are not based on a personal decision because I don’t think the person would do the job well, but for those other reasons.”
Pantalone said she had similar reasons for her “no” votes.
“I’ll make a disclosure, too,” Pantalone said. “I’m just concerned of all the hiring of STEAM and pre-K. You know, the funding, that’s not really backing it up.”
Caranese echoed Clawson and Pantalone, suggesting that the school doesn’t have the funds available to put toward some of the new positions.
“I just feel like the rest of my colleagues from Saltsburg,” Caranese said. “I just keep looking back to the auditor saying, ‘Quit spending or raise taxes.’ That’s our choice eventually. With the economy the way it is, I don’t think people can take much more.”